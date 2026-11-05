Washington Voters Reject Initiative 645 Repeal of New Millionaires Tax

Washington voters defeated Initiative 645, preserving the state's new 9.9% income tax for households earning over $1 million. Governor Bob Ferguson hailed the result as a victory for working families while critic Brian Heywood warns of economic fallout.

Washington voters decisively rejected Initiative 645, which sought to repeal the state's newly enacted 9.9% income tax on earnings exceeding $1 million. As of Wednesday morning, approximately 58% of the counted votes opposed the repeal effort, providing Governor Bob Ferguson with a clear mandate to defend the legislation. This outcome marks a significant departure from Washington's historical status as one of the few states in the nation without an individual income tax.

Ferguson Celebrates Mandate for Working Families

Governor Bob Ferguson hailed the election results as a vindication of his administration's fiscal priorities. Speaking to supporters on election night, the Governor stated that Washington residents understood the importance of directing resources toward affordability for working families rather than providing tax breaks to millionaires. He characterized the rejection of Initiative 645 as a broad-based consensus, noting that opposition to the repeal was evident across diverse regions including Okanogan County, Mason County, Spokane, Skamania, and Clark.

Also read Washington Voters Approve Initiative 638 Banning Transgender Girls from School Sports

The early returns highlighted particularly strong resistance in King County, where 66.5% of voters rejected the measure. Additional opposition was recorded in Snohomish and Pierce counties. With 33 of the state's 39 counties reporting results by 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the trajectory suggested that the tax, approved by the Legislature and signed by Ferguson in March, would remain intact. Collections under this new tax structure are scheduled to commence in 2029.

Heywood Warns of Economic Exodus and Political Fallout

Brian Heywood, the hedge fund manager who spearheaded Initiative 645, attributed the defeat to political maneuvering rather than policy merit. Heywood insisted that Governor Ferguson would bear full responsibility for the economic consequences following the tax's implementation. He predicted an exodus of businesses and high-earning residents from Washington, stating he would hold the Governor accountable for every job that leaves the state.

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Heywood argued that the 9.9% tax would inevitably drive wealthy individuals and enterprises away, potentially leading to future expansions of the tax burden to earners making less than $1 million. While he acknowledged he could not prove the specific companies that chose not to enter the state, he cited a slowdown in business activity as evidence of the tax's detrimental impact. He characterized the Governor's support for the tax as a betrayal of his previous campaign promises against new taxes.

Governor Ferguson dismissed Heywood's criticisms as the reactions of a defeated candidate. He told KIRO Newsradio that the candidate's strategy of naming names and blaming others stemmed from a lack of viable arguments. The Governor emphasized that voters had spoken clearly across the state, rendering Heywood's claims about a failed economy irrelevant to the immediate political reality.

Controversy Over Campaign Finance Rules and Union Spending

Beyond the tax itself, Heywood has directed sharp criticism at the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission, or PDC. He questioned the integrity of campaign finance decisions made just days before the election, specifically citing millions of dollars in union-backed political spending. The controversy centers on a decision announced on October 23, which suspended enforcement of limits on large campaign contributions during the final 21 days before an election.

The suspension lifted restrictions that had prohibited political committees from accepting more than $75,000 from a single donor for statewide campaigns, or $7,500 for other types of campaigns. Deputy Director Kim Bradford noted that commissioners had been discussing the constitutional enforceability of these rules since June, with the issue appearing on meeting agendas in September and October. The PDC maintained that the decision was driven solely by legal concerns regarding the viability of enforcing late-contribution caps.

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Heywood alleged that the timing of the rule change disproportionately benefited Democratic-aligned groups and public-sector unions. He pointed to contributions from SEIU 775, which gave $250,000 to the independent political action committee Beware the Attack on Our Courts on October 27. According to Heywood, three unions contributed a total of $450,000 directly to this group, with an additional $298,000 flowing through New Direction PAC.

Union Influence and Future Political Implications

The focus on the Washington Supreme Court races has intensified scrutiny of the financial resources available to incumbent-friendly groups. Heywood characterized the Governor's sudden pivot in support for the tax as acting like a sock puppet for public unions. He suggested that the Governor had initially campaigned on a platform of opposing new taxes but shifted positions after aligning with union interests.

Heywood argued that it would have been procedurally sound for the Public Disclosure Commission to wait until after the election to revisit or modify contribution rules. He described the decision to lift restrictions two weeks prior to Election Day as suspect and demonstrating poor judgment. The tension between the Governor's tax agenda and the financial power of labor unions continues to shape the political landscape in Washington state.