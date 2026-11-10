Washington Voters Reject Initiative 645, Keeping Millionaires Tax in Place

Washington voters rejected Initiative 645, keeping the state's millionaires tax in place. Governor Bob Ferguson says the tax will support fiscal stability beginning in 2029.

Washington voters rejected Initiative 645, keeping the state's millionaires tax in place. Governor Bob Ferguson said the tax would help bring fiscal stability beginning in 2029, while warning that Washington still faces a short-term budget challenge. The debate was then picked up on KIRO Newsradio, where hosts Tim Gaydos and Greg Tomlin questioned the governor's outlook.

The on-air discussion focused on the tax's long-term promise, the state's near-term finances, and whether the tax can survive a legal challenge. Greg Tomlin placed much of the blame on state spending, while Tim Gaydos raised concerns about what Ferguson's promised budget decisions would involve.

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Ferguson Outlines Fiscal Stability and a Short-Term Budget Gap

Governor Bob Ferguson argued that the millionaires tax will bring stability to state finances starting in 2029, but he did not present it as an immediate fix. He said Washington still faces a short-term, roughly two-year budget challenge that the tax cannot solve right away.

Ferguson said the revenue from the millionaires tax has not yet arrived and therefore cannot help the state navigate its budget next year. He described 2029 as a true light at the end of the tunnel, but he acknowledged that reaching that point will require difficult decisions in the upcoming legislative session. He also said he plans to propose his budget in December.

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KIRO Hosts Challenge Spending and Budget Priorities

Greg Tomlin responded that Democrats have built the fiscal problem through overspending rather than through a lack of revenue. He said the state's fiscal crisis stems from spending decisions, and he argued that the party's preferred solution is more of other people's money instead of curbing spending or implementing performance-based budgeting.

Greg Tomlin also argued that higher expenditures do not always lead to better outcomes, saying that pattern shows up time and again. He characterized government revenue as the north star for Democrats, and he said that demand for more money never ends, asking how much is enough and answering that more is always needed.

Tim Gaydos focused on the budget choices the governor has promised to make. His questions centered on what those decisions would involve, and the hosts used the governor's tunnel analogy to frame their skepticism about who built the state's fiscal problems and why conditions remain difficult.

Constitutional Questions Surround the Millionaires Tax

The hosts also turned to whether the Washington Supreme Court would revisit its earlier rulings on the tax. Greg Tomlin said that, based on the history of Washington state court rulings and past voter decisions on the topic, he has no doubt the millionaires tax would be unconstitutional to implement.

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Greg Tomlin argued that the appropriate route to a different outcome is changing the state constitution rather than asking the court for a different interpretation. He said that constitutional process is a much more difficult path. Tim Gaydos described two possible outcomes: the court could maintain its earlier interpretation, or it could issue a ruling that allows the tax to proceed.

The hosts also debated the governor's criticism of Microsoft. Tim Gaydos questioned whether a business partnership should limit a company's ability to criticize state policy, arguing that Microsoft is a business rather than a political organization. Greg Tomlin said he did not see an inherent problem with the governor's position, while Tim Gaydos countered that a governor can reasonably ask a company to collaborate on economic development but that ordering it to refrain from advocacy goes too far.