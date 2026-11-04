Washington Voters Reject Income Tax Repeal in I-645 Decision

Washington residents have voted to keep the new 9.9% tax on household income over $1 million, rejecting Initiative 645. The measure preserves expected funding for education and healthcare services.

Washington residents have voted to retain the state's new income tax on households earning over $1 million, rejecting the repeal measure known as Initiative 645. The results indicate that voters favor the 9.9% tax structure passed by the legislature earlier this year, with the initiative to eliminate it trailing significantly in the count. This decision ensures that the revenue stream intended for public services remains intact, ending a contentious debate that defined the 2026 election cycle.

Core Details Of The Income Tax Measure

Initiative 645, led by founder Brian Heywood, sought to repeal the 9.9% tax that Governor Bob Ferguson signed into law on March 30. The legislation imposes a tax on Washington taxable income exceeding $1 million per household, with the first payments due in 2029. A household with $1,000,500 in taxable income would owe tax on the $500 amount above the threshold. The $1 million deduction is indexed to inflation, adjusting over time to account for economic changes.

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The Department of Revenue estimates that approximately 20,000 households will pay the tax. Backers of the measure project that it will generate between $3 billion and $3.5 billion annually. The tax is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2028, marking the beginning of a new fiscal era for the state. Governor Bob Ferguson's office noted that more than 41% of the revenue raised in the first full year will return to families and small businesses through tax credits and relief programs.

Legal Battles And Controversial Wording

The ballot's wording sparked significant controversy, as a yes vote would have repealed the tax, while a no vote would have kept it. A one-sentence disclosure on the ballot, written by the Attorney General's Office, stated that the measure "would decrease funding" for K-12 education, higher education, and human services, primarily health care. This language became a central point of contention in the final days of the campaign.

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The group Let's Go Washington argued that the disclosure statement was misleading because no revenue would be collected until 2029, meaning repeal would not cut current spending. Despite this objection, a Thurston County judge upheld the language on Aug. 7. A separate appeal was rejected by a state Supreme Court commissioner, allowing the disclosure to remain on the ballot for voters to see.

Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

At a Bellevue forum held in mid-October, Brian Heywood and Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Bothell, disagreed over the scope of the tax. Heywood argued that voters should not trust lawmakers to keep the threshold at $1 million. He contended that the measure was the first step toward a broader income tax that could eventually affect every working Washingtonian. Heywood pointed to lawmakers' decision not to lock in the $1 million threshold as evidence of this intent.

On the opposing side, April Sims, president of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, argued at a KING 5 debate that repealing the tax would provide a massive tax break to the wealthiest residents. She stated that the measure would decrease funding for public K through 12 education, higher education, including universities and community colleges, and human services. Sims described the effort as an attempt by a handful of wealthy individuals to secure a $13 billion tax break while cutting critical investments.

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler also highlighted concerns about expansion. She argued that the architect of the income tax bill has publicly stated a desire to expand it to every working Washingtonian. Supporters of the tax point to the indexing and a clause in the law that tie its exemption from the state's 2024 income tax ban to the $1 million deduction, arguing these features protect the threshold.

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Fiscal Impact And Legal Challenges Ahead

The state's fiscal impact statement estimated that repealing the tax would have reduced state revenue by about $11.4 billion from fiscal 2027 through 2031. This potential loss of revenue was a key factor in the arguments against Initiative 645. The financial implications of the decision extend well beyond the current election cycle, affecting budget planning for multiple years.

Legal challenges to the tax are also ongoing. A case filed in April in Klickitat County Superior Court by former Attorney General Rob McKenna and former state Supreme Court Justice Phil Talmadge argues that the tax violates the state's requirement that property be taxed uniformly at no more than 1%. This argument relies on a 1933 ruling that treated income as property. The state contends that income is not property under this definition.

The case is expected to reach the state Supreme Court, likely after the election. While the vote on Initiative 645 has been resolved, the legal debate over the constitutionality of the tax continues. Washington voters have thus preserved the income tax structure, setting the stage for its implementation in 2028 and the associated legal and fiscal developments in the coming years.