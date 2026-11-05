Washington Voters Approve Initiative 638 to Ban Transgender Girls From Sports

Washington State voters have approved Initiative 638, a measure establishing sex verification requirements for female school sports. The decision bars biologically male students from competing on girls' teams, marking a significant shift in state athletic policy.

Residents of Washington State have decisively supported Initiative 638, formally known as the Sex Verification Requirements for Female School Sports Initiative. This landmark measure aims to ban males who identify as female from participating in girls' athletic competitions within the public school system. The vote confirms a significant shift in state policy regarding gender identity and competitive sports.

As counting continued through Wednesday, the yes side held a commanding lead with 57 percent of the vote compared to 43 percent against it. Although final tallies were still being processed, election officials indicated that the yes votes would almost certainly prevail once all ballots were fully counted. This outcome reflects a strong public mandate for stricter eligibility rules in school athletics.

Also read Washington Voters Approve Initiative 638 Banning Transgender Girls from School Sports

Core Details of Sex Verification

The approved initiative prohibits biologically male students from competing with and against female students in school sports programs. To ensure compliance, the measure mandates that girls must submit specific documentation from their doctors. These documents must explicitly state that the student was born female. This requirement establishes a biological baseline for eligibility in female athletic categories.

Upon passage, the law requires school boards or other governing entities to create detailed rules defining sex verification procedures. These rules must rely on one or more specific biological markers. The acceptable criteria include the student's reproductive anatomy, genetic makeup, or normal endogenously produced testosterone levels. School districts will now be responsible for implementing and enforcing these standards across all interscholastic sports.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Positions and Campaign Views

Brian Heywood, founder of Let's Go Washington, led the political organization that backed the measure. He expressed hope that in five years, girl athletes will not remember this fight because it will no longer be necessary. Heywood stated that this outcome signifies that boys know their place is not in girls' sports. His campaign framed the victory as a protection of competitive integrity and fairness.

Heywood described the result as a major victory for numerous named girls, including Frances, Ahnaleigh, Sadie, Bayley, Charlie, and Sierra. He argued that the opposition had worked overtime to dismiss the experiences of these young athletes. The campaign asserted that over one million Washingtonians now support the idea that sports must be safe and fair for biological females. Voters have demonstrated they stand with these student athletes.

Real-World Impact and Implementation

The passage of Initiative 638 has immediate implications for school districts across Washington State. Administrators must now develop protocols to verify the sex of participating students. This process will require coordination with medical providers to obtain the necessary doctor-stated documentation. Failure to comply could result in legal challenges from affected students or advocacy groups.

Similar bans on transgender athletes in girls' sports have been successful campaigns in other states. Washington's decision mirrors trends in other regions where legislators have sought to limit participation based on biological sex. The measure distinguishes between gender identity and biological sex for athletic purposes. This creates a new legal standard for female sports eligibility in the Pacific Northwest. The implementation phase will test the ability of schools to verify documentation efficiently and respectfully. Advocates for the measure believe this will preserve opportunities for biological girls in high school athletics. The final vote count solidifies the policy direction for the foreseeable future.