Washington Voters Approve Initiative 638 Banning Transgender Girls from School Sports

Washington residents approved Initiative 638, barring transgender girls from girls' school sports. The measure requires biological verification and follows recent US Supreme Court rulings on the 14th Amendment.

Washington voters have approved Initiative 638, a measure that prohibits transgender girls from participating in girls' school sports. The initiative narrowly won initial results with 56.74% of votes counted in favor and 43.26% opposed. This legislative change directly impacts high school athletics across the state by establishing new eligibility requirements for female student athletes.

Initiative 638 passes with 56.74% of the vote compared to 43.26% against it, which puts into effect the barring of transgender girls from girls' school sports. The law requires school districts and nonprofit organizations running separate boys' and girls' competitions to prohibit biologically male students from competing with and against female students. The measure mandates that students seeking to compete in girls' events must submit a statement signed by a health care provider verifying their biological sex.

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Medical Verification Requirements Defined

Initiative 638 specifies that providers may verify sex during routine sports physicals. Verification relies exclusively on reproductive anatomy, genetic makeup, or normal naturally produced testosterone levels. The text does not specify how providers should gather this information. It also permits schools to offer coed activities open to any student regardless of sex. The requirement applies strictly to students competing in girls' sports, not boys' events.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association previously allowed students to participate in programs consistent with their gender identity. In April, WIAA member schools voted 29-24 to adopt an advisory proposal limiting girls' sports to biological females. The association stated it would not implement the proposal because it conflicts with state law. State officials estimated five to 10 transgender athletes compete among more than 200,000 student-athletes statewide. No official data exists to confirm these figures.

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Supporter Arguments and Cost Concerns

Let's Go Washington Spokesperson Hallie Herzberg argued the numbers do not change the initiative's premise. She stated that one girl losing a podium spot is enough for action. Supporters described the measure as restoring a sex checkbox removed from the sports physical form in 2019. They claimed the rule adds one step to an existing verification process. The initiative passed after the legislature's Democratic leaders did not act on it this year.

Opponents warned the verification requirement would reach all girls who play sports, not only transgender girls. Dr. Libby Loft, a Spokane family physician, opposed the measure. She noted the text bars using a birth certificate for verification. Providers must instead use anatomical exams, testosterone tests, or chromosome testing. Chromosome testing costs $1,310 without insurance. Testosterone tests cost $162 without insurance.

Political Opposition and National Context

Opponents of Initiative 638 included Governor Bob Ferguson and Senator Patty Murray. The Seattle School Board and the King County Council also opposed the measure. The Washington State PTA, the Washington State Nurses Association, and the League of Women Voters joined the opposition. Supporters included the groups Democrats for an Informed Approach to Gender, the Women's Liberation Front, and Moms for Liberty.

Similar laws are on the books in 27 states. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled this summer that state laws barring transgender athletes from girls' teams do not violate the 14th Amendment or Title IX. The ruling does not require states to adopt them. Washington voters also decided not to restore the original 2024 parents' bill of rights. That measure would have undone last year's changes by the Washington State Legislature.