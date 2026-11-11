Washington Lowers Veteran Disability Rating to 40% for 2027 Property Tax Relief, Expanding Income Limits

A new law lowers the disability threshold for Washington veterans to qualify for property tax relief to 40% starting in 2027, providing eligibility for many who missed the previous 80% cutoff.

Washington state voters approved a new law that cuts the service‑connected disability rating required for property‑tax relief from 80% to 40% effective for taxes due in 2027. A veteran must have a combined rating of 40% or higher, or a total rating for a single condition, by December 31, 2026, to qualify next year.

The change came from Engrossed House Bill 1106, sponsored by State Rep. Stephanie Barnard of Pasco. Although the original draft had lowered the threshold to 20% by 2028, the Senate amended it to stop at 40%. Lawmakers signed the bill in 2025.

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On March 2025 Governor Bob Ferguson also signed Senate Bill 6162, which raises the county‑specific income limits and expands the exemption to cover additional local levies. The Department of Revenue published a 2027 table showing the highest qualifying incomes: $101,000 in King County, $93,000 in Kitsap, $91,000 in Snohomish, and $85,000 in both Pierce and Clark. Thurston tops the list at $83,000, while Benton is $77,000, Spokane $74,000, Whatcom $72,000, Yakima $62,000, and Okanogan the lowest at $49,000.

To qualify, veterans must own and occupy a primary residence in Washington and have household income below the limit for their county. Starting in 2027, combat‑related special compensation will no longer count toward that income. Applicants may also take a standard deduction of $7,500, with an additional $7,500 if married, rather than itemizing medical expenses.

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Every approved homeowner receives exemption from the state school levy and from local excess levies on the home. Lower‑income veterans also gain relief on regular local property taxes.

Applications are submitted directly to the county assessor, not to the state. Each county sets its own filing schedule. For example, Yakima County will not accept 2026 income documentation until after January 1, 2027, once tax returns and W‑2s are finalized. Veterans already enrolled in the program need not reapply; assessors are expected to update their status automatically. However, veterans who had combat‑related pay counted in 2026 must file a status‑change notice themselves, because the county cannot retroactively remove that income from their calculation.

The relaxed disability requirement and higher income caps are expected to broaden the pool of eligible veterans who have long struggled to secure property‑tax relief. By cutting the threshold from 80% to 40%, the law acknowledges that many service‑connected conditions impose significant financial strain even if they do not reach the old benchmark. The changes also streamline the exemption process by transferring responsibility for eligibility checks to local assessors, eliminating the need for the state to notify individual veterans.

For veterans and families across Washington, the new rules mean a clearer path to substantial tax savings beginning in 2027, without the need for proactive outreach from the state. Those who qualify will see immediate relief on their home‑ownership costs and will no longer have to worry about their combat pay inflating their taxable income.