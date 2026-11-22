Washington earned its first win over a top-10 team in two years in dramatic fashion, tying the game twice in the fourth quarter and then beating No. 6 Indiana 27-24 in overtime Saturday

accounted for two touchdowns, and the Huskies earned their first win over a top-10 program in two years in dramatic fashion by tying the game twice in the fourth quarter and then upsetting the Hoosiers in the extra frame.put the Huskies ahead with a 46-yard field goal after Washington’s overtime possession stalled.

But Washington's defense stepped up, holding the Hoosiers to just 6 yards on their own possession beforeLate in the fourth, Williams hit Decker DeGraff on a 20-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 24 with 3:34 remaining. The touchdown was set up on a 27-yard trick play, when Williams pitched the ball to Roebuck, who threw to a wide-open Williams scored on a 65-yard run on the Huskies’ first drive, and Limar added a 5-yard TD late in the first quarter to tie the game at 14.

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It was the most points the Hoosiers had allowed in a first quarter under coach Curt Cignetti. McAteer’s was the third missed kick of the game. Robles missed one in the second quarter that would have put Washington up 17-14, and Indiana’s Nico Radicic had an attempt blocked byIndiana: Becker’s early touchdown pushed him over the 1,000-yard mark, making him the eighth Hoosier to surpass 1,000 yards in a season and the first since Whop Philyor in 2019.

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Ernie Jones holds the program record with 1,265 yards receiving in 1987. Washington travels to No. 14 Oregon next Saturday, looking for its first win over the Ducks since the 2023 Pac-12 championship game. Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage hereSammy’s Sportsbook Whispers: LSU’s ‘Hype Missile’ Has Fizzled OutCollege Football Week 12 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ohio State-Nebraska And MoreFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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