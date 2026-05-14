Washington Tourist Faces Up to a Year in Prison for Throwing a Rock at a Monk Seal

A tourist from Washington has been charged with violating the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act for throwing a 'coconut-sized' rock at a protected monk seal off the shore of Hawaii. The seal was playing in the water when the tourist approached and threw the rock, nearly hitting her. The tourist allegedly replied that he didn't care about the animal's welfare because he was 'rich enough to pay the fines.' The tourist remains in custody of the DOJ and faces up to a year in prison and up to a $70,000 in fines.

A wealthy Washington tourist accused of throwing a 'coconut-sized' rock at a protected monk seal off the shore of Hawaii is now facing up to a year in prison for the heinous act.

Shameless Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk, 38, of Covington, was charged by the Justice Department on Tuesday for harassing Lani, the seal, while she played in the water on May 5. He was arrested on Wednesday near Seattle and charged with violating the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act. He remains in the custody of the DOJ. Lytvynchuk faces up to a year in prison and up to a $70,000 in fines for his behavior.

The unique and precious wildlife of the Hawaiian Islands are renowned symbols of Hawaii’s special place in the world and its incredible biodiversity. We pledge that those who harass and attempt to harm our protected wildlife will face rapid accountability in federal court





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Hawaii Endangered Species Act Marine Mammal Protection Act Monk Seal Tourist Welfare Rich Fines Protected Wildlife Accusation Charges Custody Federal Court Protected Animal Hawaiian Islands Biodiversity Tourist Behavior Protocols Visitor Behavior Tolerance Visitor Welcome Protected Species Population Decline Protected Area Ocean Ohana Well-Being Protected Animal Welfare Protected Animal Behavior Protected Animal Protection Protected Animal Conservation Protected Animal Preservation Protected Animal Safety Protected Animal Security Protected Animal Safety And Security

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