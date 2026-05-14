Shameless Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk, a wealthy Washington tourist, is facing up to a year in prison for throwing a 'coconut-sized' rock at a protected monk seal off the shore of Hawaii. The seal, Lani, was harassed while playing in the water on May 5.

A wealthy Washington tourist accused of throwing a 'coconut-sized' rock at a protected monk seal off the shore of Hawaii is now facing up to a year in prison for the heinous act.

Shameless Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk, 38, of Covington, was charged by the Justice Department on Tuesday for harassing Lani, the seal, while she played in the water on May 5. He was arrested on Wednesday near Seattle and charged with violating the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act. He remains in the custody of the DOJ. Lytvynchuk faces up to a year in prison and up to a $70,000 in fines for his behavior.

The unique and precious wildlife of the Hawaiian Islands are renowned symbols of Hawaii’s special place in the world and its incredible biodiversity. We pledge that those who harass and attempt to harm our protected wildlife will face rapid accountability in federal court





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Hawaii Endangered Species Act Marine Mammal Protection Act Shameless Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk Washington Tourist Protected Wildlife Rapid Accountability Unique And Precious Wildlife Biodiversity Monk Seal Rock Harassment Attempt To Harm Federal Court Protected Animal Tourist Behavior Protocols Visitor Welcome Tourist Behavior Protected Animal Tourist Behavior Protected Wildlife Tourist Behavior Protected Animal Tourist Behavior Protected Wildlife Tourist Behavior Protected Animal Tourist Behavior Protected Wildlife Tourist Behavior Protected Animal Tourist Behavior Protected Wildlife

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