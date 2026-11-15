Washington State Shatters Rushing Record with 535 Yards in 73-7 Rout of Colorado State

The Washington State Cougars snapped a six-game losing streak by dismantling Colorado State 73-7, setting a new school record with 535 rushing yards. Running back Kirby Vorhees led the charge with 197 yards and four touchdowns, including a 98-yard burst, while Owen Eshelman contributed three rushing scores and a strong passing performance.

PULLMAN, WA - NOVEMBER 15: Washington State Cougars running back Kirby Vorhees hurdles a tackle during the game between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Washington State Cougars on November 15, 2025, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA.

Washington State scored a school-record nine rushing touchdowns, with Kirby Vorhees accounting for four and Owen Eshelman adding three in the 73-7 rout of Colorado State. WSU broke its previous school rushing record by more than 100 yards, finishing with 535 while Vorhees, Eshelman, Maxwell Woods and Julian Dugger all scored on the ground.

Also read How to watch Washington State vs. Colorado State football: TV channel, game time, live stream

Vorhees needed only 12 carries to produce 197 yards and four touchdowns, including a 98-yard run that was the longest touchdown rush in the country this season. Eshelman rushed for three scores while completing 13 of 14 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Kirby Vorhees ran for career highs of 197 yards and four of Washington State's school-record nine rushing touchdowns on 12 carries, including a Pac-12 Conference, and the Cougars snapped a six-game losing streak with a 73-7 romp over Colorado State on Saturday night. Owen Eshelman added 81 yards and three touchdown runs for the Cougars while completing 13 of 14 passes for 135 yards and a score.

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Maxwell Woods had a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and finished with 108 yards on 15 carries. Backup quarterback Julian Dugger raced 60 yards for the final score of the game as the Cougars posted a school-record 535 yards on the ground. Vorhees scored on a 3-yard run to give WSU the lead, then broke free from the 2-yard line on a first-down run with 55 seconds left for a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

It was the longest touchdown run in the country this season. Eshelman added touchdown runs of 4 and 9 yards, and Vorhees found the end zone on a 14-yard run for a 35-0 advantage. RJ Vick's 1-yard plunge got the Rams on the scoreboard with 38 seconds left, but WSU added a 33-yard field goal by Jack Stevens for a 38-7 halftime lead as the Cougars piled up 300 yards on the ground.

Eshelman fired a 30-yard touchdown pass to Branden Ganashamoorthy three plays into the third quarter before adding a 1-yard scoring plunge. Vorhees' 10-yard touchdown run made it 59-7 heading to the fourth. James Matthews set the previous WSU record all by himself with five rushing touchdowns in a victory over Idaho in 1982 to set an individual conference record in what was then the Pac-10.

The Cougars' previous rushing yardage record also came against the Vandals with 424 in an 84-27 victory in 1975. The Source: