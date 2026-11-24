It is Washington State University’s final home game Saturday for 12 seniors who have endured a lot this season. Here are the 12 players who will be honored by f

Here are the 12 players who will be honored by first-year coach Kirby Moore on the team’s senior day at Martin Stadium:No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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“I just want them to be where their feet are,” Moore said. “We have six days left to enjoy the guy on the left and right - and for some of these guys, it might be their last snaps playing football. ” Three of them - Cedarland, Procter and Lester - have spent their entire careers at WSU, enduring coaching changes, and obviously a miserable losing season this fall.

Then, of course, there are the two one-year transfers who ended up becoming team captains in 2026 - Pedersen and Zunk .

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“It was mentioned being the last travel trip, and it hit me then,” Pedersen said. “Obviously this week, it’s the last one here, and it has hit me. “It’s been five good years … and five long years , and I am just trying to take it all in.

” Because classes are out this week for the Thanksgiving holiday, the team will hold morning practices Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before breaking for a holiday lunch with friends and family in the Martin Stadium press box.

“I am going to miss being able to look to my right and my left and see a bunch of guys hungry to work - and that I know care as much as I do,” Zunk said. When asked about offensive tackle Jaylin Caldwell and defensive tackle Damarjhe Lewis not being on the list for senior day, Moore said both players could have an opportunity to pursue a waiver for one more season.

Also, injured wide receiver Tony Freeman is looking to “get another year back,” Moore said. Todd Milles is a reporter for Washington State Cougars on SI. A WSU graduate, Todd spent 24 years covering various sports beats, including WSU football and basketball, at the award-winning News Tribune . He currently manages his own site, VarsityWA, covering high school sports on a statewide basis in Washington.