Cougars backup quarterback Julian Dugger replaces Eshelman and gaives the Aztecs fits running the ball left, right and center.

San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Stone Saunders scrambles while trying to avoid being sacked during the game against the San Diego State Aztecs and the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA on November 28, 2026.

Both starting quarterbacks were knocked out of Saturday’s San Diego State-Washington State football game before three minutes had elapsed in the first quarter. SDSU quarterback Stone Saunders hurt his hand on the Aztecs’ first play. Washington State quarterback Owen Eshelman hurt his knee on the Cougars’ first series. It was good for SDSU.

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It was even better for Washington State. Cougars backup quarterback Julian Dugger replaced Eshelman and gave the Aztecs fits running the ball left, right and center. Dugger, a sophomore transfer from Pitt, rushed 29 times for 185 yards and a touchdown over four quarters. He energized a Washington State offense that produced 338 rushing yards and fueled a 20-14 win over the Aztecs before an announced crowd of 17,302 at Wazzu’s Martin Stadium.