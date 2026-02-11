Washington dairy farm worker dies from H5N1 bird flu, first US death this year

A Yakima County resident with prior health conditions died Sunday after contracting H5N1 bird flu from infected cattle at a dairy farm. It is the first US bird flu death this year and the third since 2024.

A Yakima County, Washington resident died Sunday from bird flu contracted at a dairy farm, becoming the first American to die from the illness this year, officials said.

The person had previous health conditions and was hospitalized before succumbing to the disease, according to county health officials. They did not release additional details about the individual. The resident was exposed to cattle carrying avian influenza at a dairy farm, authorities said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the person was infected with the H5N1 version of the virus, which has spread widely among wild birds, poultry and cows in recent years.

Also read Washington reports first US bird flu death of 2026; health officials say risk to the public is low

Bird Flu Deaths in Washington

The death is the third reported in the United States since bird flu became a public health concern in 2024. An elderly Louisiana resident died in January 2025 from H5N1, and another Washington state resident died in November 2025 from a rarer version called H5N5. At least three people have been infected with bird flu after exposure at a dairy farm in Washington, according to authorities. County officials reported that 33 dairy herds recently tested positive for H5N1.

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The Yakima Health District is working with the state health department to monitor those individuals and people who were in close contact with the person who died, checking them for symptoms. The CDC has reported more than 70 human infections in the United States since the start of 2024. The agency says there is no known person-to-person spread and that the risk to the general public remains low.

CDC Virus Analysis

A CDC spokesperson said Monday that an analysis of the genetic sequence of the virus from the Washington patient found no changes that would make it spread more easily or cause more severe illness. Health concerns about H5N1 escalated in early 2024 when infections spread among U.S. livestock. Officials have said the virus's presence in the environment increases the chances that people will be exposed and potentially catch it.

People who work on farms are considered to be at higher risk. Officials continue to urge anyone who has contact with sick or dead birds to take precautions, including wearing respiratory and eye protection and gloves when handling poultry. The Associated Press health and science coverage receives financial support from the AP Fund for Journalism and private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content.