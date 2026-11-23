WSP runs Thanksgiving emphasis patrols from Nov. 20 through Nov. 30 for WSU students, targeting speeding and impaired driving on key routes and mountain passes.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is running emphasis patrols for Washington State University (WSU) students who are traveling west for the Thanksgiving holiday break. The enforcement period runs from Nov. 20 through Nov. 30, and troopers will concentrate on speeding, distracted or impaired driving, and other violations that commonly cause collisions.

WSP said it is working alongside WSU and other state and local officials throughout the break to help everyone heading to and from Pullman have a safe and enjoyable holiday. The agency closed its message with a GoCougs send-off aimed at the university community.

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Where Troopers Will Focus Thanksgiving Patrols

WSP troopers will increase their presence on State Routes 26 and 195, as well as Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass. These corridors are the focus of the emphasis patrols for students making the trip during the holiday break.

Troopers from Spokane, Whitman, Adams, Grant, and Kittitas counties will also be included in the emphasis patrols. Bringing in officers from several counties gives the effort a wider reach across the routes students are likely to use.

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The enforcement priorities are speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, and other collision-causing violations. Each of these behaviors can turn a routine holiday drive into a crash, especially when traffic volumes rise and road conditions change.

Winter Driving Tips From the State Patrol

WSP is urging travelers to pay close attention to posted speed limits and to prepare for changing road and weather conditions. The agency also reminded drivers to plan for winter driving conditions on routes that cross the mountains.

Up-to-date road and weather conditions on all state highways are available through the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) website or its mobile apps. WSDOT's platforms include mountain pass updates, which can help motorists plan trips on area roads.

WSP also advised students traveling across the state to prepare their vehicles for winter conditions. The agency recommends keeping a small emergency kit in the car that includes water, food, blankets, winter clothing, and emergency flares.

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All fluids in the vehicle should be full, and the battery should be in good working order. Drivers should also be equipped with all-season or snow tires before heading out.

Tire chains are advised and may be required when traveling over the mountain passes. Drivers should check conditions before departure and be ready to install chains if restrictions are posted.

Officials Stress Shared Goal of Safe Travel

WSP District 4 Commander Captain Jeff Otis said the agency appreciates everyone's help and diligence in ensuring a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving this year. His comments reflect the agency's focus on coordinated enforcement and driver preparation.

The patrols run through Nov. 30, which means students returning at the end of the break will also be covered by the emphasis. Travelers planning trips across the state should review WSDOT conditions, check their vehicles, and keep speeds within posted limits for the entire journey.