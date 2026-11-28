Washington State Parks offers 12 free entry days this year. Enjoy state parks, DNR lands, and WDFW areas without a Discover Pass on specific holidays.

Washington State Parks has confirmed the specific dates for its annual program allowing public access to state recreational lands without a fee. The agency identified twelve distinct days throughout the calendar year when the Discover Pass is not required for entry. This initiative provides visitors the opportunity to explore natural areas, trails, and water access points at no cost.

Identified Free Access Dates

The list of free entry days includes specific holidays and observances that the state government has selected for public celebration. Monday, January 18 is designated as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, marking one of the official waiver dates. The calendar also includes Monday, August 9, which commemorates Smokey Bear's birthday. These specific dates allow residents and tourists to visit participating locations without purchasing a permit.

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Park Access Rules and Fees

The waiver applies to all state parks, as well as lands managed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. It also extends to areas overseen by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Visitors must note that Sno-Park permits remain mandatory during all twelve free days. Motorists wishing to access Sno-Parks must secure the specific snow parking permit regardless of the Discover Pass waiver.

Participating Parks and Activities

The Discover Pass typically grants entry to over 100 state parks and 33 wildlife areas. It also covers 350 recreation areas and 700 water access points across the region. Washington State Parks hosts more than 30 participating state parks for the free events. These locations often feature family-friendly walks, rides, and rolls. Visitors should expect special educational programs and fun activities provided by the agency.

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Funding Impact and Maintenance

The Discover Pass provides critical funding that supports staff who maintain parks' bathrooms and trails. The revenue generated helps fund operations for State Parks, DNR, and WDFW. The agency uses the pass fees to ensure facilities remain open and safe for the public. The free days serve as a promotional effort to encourage increased visitation to these natural spaces.

Visitor Guidelines and Expectations

People planning to visit during these dates should check official sources for any temporary closures. The agency notes that specific events may have different access rules than general park entry. Visitors are encouraged to respect park regulations and preserve the natural environment. The free days offer a unique chance to experience the state's diverse outdoor offerings.