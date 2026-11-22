Washington State rallied from 19 points down and pulled within two in the final seconds, but the Cougars couldn't complete the upset in a 78-74 loss to No. 5 Duke.

PALM DESERT, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Ronnie Harrison #0 of the Washington State Cougars attempt a layup while Cameron Williams #14 of the Duke Blue Devils attempts a block in the first half of an Acrisure Series men's college basketball tournament Washington State nearly erased a 19-point second-half deficit before falling 78-74 to No. 5 Duke in the Acrisure Series.

Jaylen Harrell and Lazerek Houston scored 15 points apiece as the Cougars forced 16 Duke turnovers and converted them into 21 points. WSU pulled within 76-74 on Jamari Phillips’ deep 3-pointer with 23.3 seconds remaining, but Patrick Ngongba II sealed Duke’s win at the free-throw line. Patrick Ngongba II scored 24 points and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje added 16 as No. 5 Duke held on for a 78-74 victory over Washington State on Saturday night in the Acrisure Series.

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Dame Sarr scored 14 points off the bench and John Blackwell added 11 for the Blue Devils , who nearly let a 19-point lead slip away in the second half after they lost to top-10 teams in two of their previous three games. Ngongba also had nine rebounds and three blocks. He shot 7 of 9 from the field and 10 for 12 at the free-throw line.

After promising to fix a lack of connectivity following the blowout by Illinois, coach Jon Scheyer turned to Caleb Foster and Sebastian Wilkins in the starting lineup over Sarr and Cayden Boozer. Jaylen Harrell and Lazerek Houston each scored 15 for the Cougars in the program's first matchup against Duke. Ladji Dembele had 12 points for Washington State, which forced Duke into 16 turnovers that were converted into 21 points.

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After trailing by 19 early in the second half, Washington State pulled to 71-68 with 3:43 remaining on a 3-pointer by Houston. WSU was down only 76-74 with 23.3 seconds left after a deep 3 from Jamari Phillips. Duke led by 17 in the first half and took a 44-31 advantage into halftime behind 10 points from Sarr.

Harrell scored 10 in the opening 20 minutes for the Cougars, who were held to 33.3% shooting from the floor in the opening period. Information in this story came from The Associated Press. Google Play Store