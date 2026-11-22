Yes, fifth-ranked Duke men’s basketball is in the midst of a slump, still searching for answers in finding its usual high-level consistency. But maybe the Washi

Yes, fifth-ranked Duke men’s basketball is in the midst of a slump, still searching for answers in finding its usual high-level consistency.deserve a little credit on Saturday for taking the Blue Devils right to the wire at the Arcrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

Patrick Ngongba II scored a game-high 24 points, including two important free throws with 19.3 seconds remaining, and Duke survived, 78-74. The Cougars are now 4-81 against Top-5 opponents in their school's history. But their effort as a heavy underdog was admirable, especially after trailing by 19 points early in the second half.

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“In the second half, we had some really good moments,” WSU coach David Riley said. “It is disappointing. I feel like we wasted the first 16 minutes of that game. Jaylen Harrell and Lazerek Houston shared team-high scoring honors with 15 points apiece.

Ladji Dembele chipped in with 12. Still waiting for WSU’s run of 3-pointers to land Entering the season, third-year Cougars coach David Riley praised his new team’s perimeter-shooting upside in a free-flowing offense. On Saturday, the Cougars made eight of 30 3-point attempts - and got clutch ones from Houston, Ronnie Harrison and Jamari Phillips over the final 3 1/2 minutes to trim Duke’s lead to 76-74 in the final seconds.

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They have had decent stretches of making 3-pointers earlier in the season, including 12 3-pointers against High Point, and 11 3-pointers against Duquesne, both on the road. But WSU has never gone on a blistering short-spurt run - and really needed to over the final five minutes to get over the hump Saturday. With Phillips, the transfer from Oregon, there is a trade-off. He plays an aggressive style, which sometimes means taking ill-advised shots or committing unforced turnovers.

The one thing nobody can question so far about the guard is the level of effort he is giving on the defensive end - which was crucial in the Cougars getting back into the game in the second half. Phillips had eight points, five rebounds and four turnovers - but he forced two turnovers, guarded Duke ball-handlers and gave WSU possession back on a tie-up.

“When we play defense and we are rotating that way … when we play as physical as we did in the second half, it should give our guys confidence that we can guard anybody,” Riley said. Even from the win Wednesday over Hawaii, Riley noted the team must improve its defensive rebounding - not just for the Duke game, but for the rest of the season.

On Saturday, the Cougars gave up 17 offensive rebounds, which led to 16 second-chance points for the Blue Devils. On the flip side, WSU had 15 offensive rebounds against a much taller Duke lineup, which led to nine second-chance points of its own.

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“That is something we’ve tried to hone in on is making sure we are doing a great job on the glass with offensive rebounding,” Riley said. And although the Cougars were outrebounded overall, 41-32, they were only outscored in the paint by Duke, 32-28. Todd Milles is a reporter for Washington State Cougars on SI. A WSU graduate, Todd spent 24 years covering various sports beats, including WSU football and basketball, at the award-winning News Tribune .

He currently manages his own site, VarsityWA, covering high school sports on a statewide basis in Washington.