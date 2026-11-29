Washington State kicker Jack Stevens appeared to be knocked out after a celebratory headbutt from 305-pound lineman Nick Bakken in the viral video.

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Washington State managed to close out its regular season on a rare high note with a 20-14 comeback win overWhile the eyes of the college football world were focused just about everywhere but Pullman, Wash. , the game delivered one of the wildest moments of the year, and itAfter making one of his two field goals during the contest, Stevens celebrated with his teammates in what appeared to be routine fashion, first sharing a quick moment with his placeholder and receiving some love from others on the field goal unit.

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Offensive lineman Nick Bakken was among the teammates who came over to hype up Stevens, and may have gotten just a bit carried away. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.