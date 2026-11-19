Washington State finds its rhythm in impressive win over Hawaii
EVERETT, Wash. — For all the talk by third-year coach David Riley, and for all the work the Washington State Cougars had put in shoring up their interior defens
EVERETT, Wash. — For all the talk by third-year coach David Riley, and for all the work the Washington State Cougars had put in shoring up their interior defense - everybody was waiting for a moment of fruition.
Led by Lazerek Houston’s near triple-double - 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists - and a defense that forced 13 turnovers, and had five blocked shots near the rim, WSU broke away early in the second half for a 79-63 victory over Hawaii at the Angel of the Winds Arena.1. Missed ya, Ronnie Harrison Washington State Cougars forward Ronnie Harrison.Also readWashington State Department of Transportation Closes US 101 After Mudslide
| Photo courtesy of Washington State University Athletics There is no question that when Ronnie Harrison, the 6-foot-8 transfer from East Texas A&M, is on the floor, the Cougars are a more complete basketball team. After missing the game Saturday, Harrison - who reaggravated an ankle injury against Duquesne eight days ago - was back in the starting lineup Wednesday night. He made an immediate impact. Because of his off-the-ball ability - and versatility - the offense flows better.
“You saw it offensively for us in the second half when he had a big stretch where he was posting up and attacking in transition,” Riley said. On WSU’s second play of the second half, Harrison barreled into the lane for a perfect feed from Houston for a dunk - and three-point play as the Cougars scored the first nine points after halftime to grab a 39-26 lead.
Eight minutes later, Harrison scored on back-to-back WSU possessions - in two completely different ways. The first time, RJ Jones located him coming down the baseline for an easy bucket - and another three-point play. The next time down, Harrison went right to a post-up move on the block, and buried a turnaround jumper.2.
Lazerek Houston is truly a wizardLazerek Houston flirts with a triple-double, finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals, while Ronnie Harrison sets a new season high with 15 points. Before that, especially in the first half, he was a passing wizard. He had a no-look entry pass to Dominik Robinson for an easy basket. And his off-the-dribble, behind-the-back dime to Tyler Kropp led to two free throws.
And Houston was equally impressive with his off-the-ball defense, breaking on cross-court passes for steals - and getting the Cougars going the other way.
“He can really get it going,” Riley said. “He has a great knack for the game. That is why it was so important for us to get stops … so Lazerek can get out and run. ”Riley said roles are still to be sorted out, but this was the third game in a row in which forward Tyler Kropp came off the bench with the second unit .
And again, he flourished - scoring five quick points, including a three-point play after being fouled on a nifty turnaround jumper with his opposite hand. Kropp also had a pair of offensive rebounds as that group fueled a 7-0 WSU run to wipe out an early deficit. He finished the half with a team-high nine points. Riley has noticed a shift in him - less thinking and more playing.
Todd Milles is a reporter for Washington State Cougars on SI. A WSU graduate, Todd spent 24 years covering various sports beats, including WSU football and basketball, at the award-winning News Tribune . He currently manages his own site, VarsityWA, covering high school sports on a statewide basis in Washington.
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