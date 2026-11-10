Washington State Ferries Imposes Speed And Length Restrictions Due To Structural Cracks

Washington State Ferries restricts vehicle speeds and lengths after engineers found steel cracks. New safety protocols apply to Anacortes, Shaw, Lopez, and Friday Harbor terminals.

Washington State Ferries has issued immediate operational restrictions for its fleet following a critical inspection that revealed structural cracks in the steel components of the transfer span at several key terminals. The transfer span is the movable section of the ferry slip that raises and lowers to connect with the vessel, allowing vehicles to drive on and off the ship safely. Engineers identified the damage during a recent routine check, prompting the agency to prioritize passenger safety by implementing strict new driving and loading protocols.

Core Mechanism Of New Safety Restrictions

Washington State Ferries limits vehicle speed to 5 miles per hour while loading and unloading to reduce stress on the compromised steel structure. Vehicles are now required to stay on the east side of the terminal bridge, which means drivers must stay on the left during the loading phase and on the right during the unloading phase. This unilateral traffic pattern is designed to distribute the weight of the vehicles more evenly across the ferry deck and minimize dynamic loads on the transfer span mechanisms.

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Additionally, the agency has banned the loading of any vehicles over 22 feet in length that are heading to Orcas Island. This size restriction applies to the Anacortes, Shaw, Lopez, and Friday Harbor terminals. The prohibition is a direct response to the structural concerns, as longer and heavier vehicles, such as RVs or large trucks, exert significantly more force on the transfer span when moving on and off the vessel.

Stakeholder Positions And Passenger Accommodations

Washington State Ferries stated that these restrictions are necessary to maintain safe terminal operations while the structural integrity of the bridges is assessed. The agency emphasized that customer safety remains the top priority, even if it results in inconvenience for travelers attempting to access the San Juan Islands. The announcement serves as a formal notification to commuters and tourists who rely on these routes for daily travel and vacation plans.

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Customers who have reservations for vehicles 22 feet in length or longer will not be charged no-show fees if they are unable to board due to these new length restrictions. This policy acknowledges that the limitation is a result of the engineering discovery rather than passenger negligence. Washington State Ferries has committed to providing further updates as soon as they have a repair timeline and options for larger vehicles that are currently on Orcas Island and need to return to the mainland.

Real-World Impact And Future Steps

The restrictions will have an immediate impact on traffic flow and vehicle throughput at the affected terminals. Travelers planning trips to Orcas Island must ensure their vehicles comply with the 22-foot length limit or arrange alternative transportation for oversized vehicles. This could lead to longer wait times for passengers with standard-sized cars, as the reduced speed and single-lane loading process may slow down the overall boarding procedure.

Washington State Ferries has not yet provided a specific date for when the repairs to the transfer span will be completed. The agency will continue to monitor the structural conditions and will issue updates as the repair process is finalized. Commuters are advised to check the Washington State Ferries website for the latest information on service adjustments and to arrive early to accommodate the slower loading times.

Broader Context Of Infrastructure Maintenance

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges of maintaining aging infrastructure in the Pacific Northwest. Washington State Ferries operates the largest ferry system in the United States, and keeping its fleet and terminals in safe working order is a constant logistical and financial endeavor. The discovery of these cracks serves as a reminder of the rigorous inspection processes required to ensure public safety on high-traffic waterways.

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The agency is expected to coordinate with engineering firms to develop a comprehensive repair plan. Until the structural integrity is fully restored and verified, the temporary restrictions will remain in effect. This proactive approach by Washington State Ferries demonstrates a commitment to preventing potential failures before they can endanger passengers or damage vessels.