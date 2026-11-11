Washington State Faces Up to $654M CHIP Accounting Error Cost

A five-year accounting error by the Washington Health Care Authority regarding Children's Health Insurance Program spending could cost the state up to $654 million in federal overpayments.

Washington state faces a potential financial liability of up to $654 million due to a significant accounting discrepancy involving the Children's Health Insurance Program. The error stems from a five-year period starting in 2020, during which the Washington Health Care Authority reported lower expenditures to the federal government than it actually incurred.

The Core Mechanism Of Federal Funding Loss

The Washington Health Care Authority systematically underreported its spending on the program that covers children in families ineligible for Medicaid but requiring financial assistance for coverage. By submitting these artificially low figures, the agency triggered a reduction in federal support. Consequently, federal officials slashed Washington's annual CHIP allotment from approximately $250 million to roughly $133 million.

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Despite receiving reduced federal allocations, the state continued to draw funds sufficient to cover its actual operational costs. This mismatch created a situation where Washington owed back payments for overdrawn federal resources while simultaneously facing a shortfall in future funding streams needed to maintain current services.

Stakeholder Positions On Financial Responsibility

State Senate staff, who provide nonpartisan analysis, estimate the total cost of this accounting failure at as much as $654 million through 2031. However, the Health Care Authority disputes this figure, arguing that federal funding levels reset annually and that the immediate impact is less severe. The agency projects a shortfall of approximately $54 million for the current fiscal year alone.

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State Senator June Robinson, who leads budget writing in the Senate, indicated that the Legislature may need to allocate roughly $100 million in the next two-year budget to bridge this gap. KIRO hosts Jake Skorheim and Spike highlighted the broader context of state fiscal management, noting that the state still confronts a budget deficit despite these specific errors.

Real World Impact And Future Budget Challenges

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson acknowledged the persistent short-term budget challenges facing the state following voter rejection of Initiative 645. He stated that while immediate stability remains elusive, the outlook for fiscal health improves significantly from 2029 onward, predicting true fiscal stability by that date rather than impending disaster.

Spike noted that the governor plans to base his December budget proposal on a more realistic 3.3% growth projection, moving away from the 4.3% estimates used by previous administrations. Despite this adjustment in forecasting methodology, critics argue that the state has not addressed core overspending issues, pointing to recent tax increases instead of expenditure cuts as the primary response to revenue gaps.