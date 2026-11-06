Washington State Detects Bird Flu in Pierce County Commercial Poultry Facility

The Washington State Department of Agriculture confirms avian influenza in a Pierce County commercial poultry facility, triggering a quarantine and destruction of affected eggs to protect the food supply.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture ( WSDA) confirmed on Thursday that avian influenza was detected at a commercial poultry facility located in Pierce County. This marks the first instance of bird flu identified within a commercial operation in the state during the current year. Officials have emphasized that the immediate risk to the general public remains low, though specific details regarding the name or exact location of the affected business have not been publicly released.

Quarantine Measures and Food Safety Protocols

Upon identifying the virus, the WSDA immediately initiated a strict quarantine on the affected facility to prevent the disease from spreading to other operations. Dr. Amber Itle, the Washington State Veterinarian, stated that the department is collaborating closely with the facility and its private veterinarian to implement appropriate disease control measures. As part of these containment efforts, all eggs produced by the infected birds are scheduled for destruction and will not be allowed to enter the commercial food supply chain.

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Officials assured consumers that chicken and eggs sourced from other farms in the region remain safe for consumption. The destruction of eggs from the specific infected facility is a targeted action designed to protect the broader agricultural market. No other commercial poultry farms in Washington have been reported as infected at this time, ensuring that the statewide food supply continues to operate without disruption.

Prevention Strategies and Surveillance Zones

Dr. Itle advised flock owners to prioritize biosecurity by keeping domestic birds away from wild waterfowl and shared environments such as ponds. She noted that the initial signs of infection often include a sudden onset of sickness or sudden death within a flock. Owners are urged to call the state sick bird hotline immediately if they observe these symptoms. Additionally, workers and caretakers must wear appropriate personal protective equipment when handling sick birds to reduce exposure to the virus.

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The state has established a surveillance zone encompassing a six-mile radius around the detection site. Flock owners within this area are encouraged to self-report the health status of their birds to local authorities. WSDA recommends that domestic species, such as domestic waterfowl and poultry, be kept separate from one another. Keeping birds housed in their coops or in covered runs is also cited as a critical step to prevent contact with wild birds that may carry the virus even if they appear healthy.

Public Health Guidelines and Future Precautions

While the risk to humans is currently considered low, the WSDA issued specific guidelines to mitigate potential exposure. The department advises the public to avoid touching wild birds or animals and to observe them from a safe distance. People with job-related exposures to infected birds or their environments should take additional precautions, including the use of recommended personal protective equipment.

Consumers are also advised to avoid the consumption of raw or unpasteurized dairy products and to refrain from feeding raw dairy or poultry products to pets. Healthcare providers recommend that individuals obtain the seasonal flu vaccine. Although this vaccine does not prevent avian influenza, it significantly reduces the risk of co-infection with both human and avian influenza viruses, which is a critical consideration for public health safety in the event of viral mutation.