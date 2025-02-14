Washington State Considers Full-Time Legislature to Improve Governance and Efficiency

A proposed bill in Washington state seeks to establish a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee (JLARC) to evaluate the effectiveness and representation of the state legislature. The committee's mandate would be to determine if transitioning to a full-time legislature would enhance governance, accessibility, and efficiency.

The JLARC would conduct a comprehensive review of the Washington State Legislature's structure, demographics, and operations, comparing them to other state legislatures. SB 5744, which proposes the creation of JLARC, states that the rapid pace of change in the world outstrips the ability of Washington's laws to keep up. The bill argues that the large volume of bills during each legislative session leaves insufficient time for in-depth analysis and consideration, leading to hasty and often ill-considered solutions. Senator Bob Hasegawa (D-Seattle), the bill's sponsor, outlines several key goals for the JLARC. The first priority is to compare Washington's legislature to other states, focusing on session lengths, staffing levels, and productivity. The second goal is to evaluate whether the legislature's racial, gender, income, and educational demographics accurately reflect the population it represents, while also identifying any factors that hinder diversity. This would include analyzing how often lawmakers engage with executive agencies, stakeholders, and their constituents throughout the year. Hasegawa emphasizes that these analyses will help identify potential reforms if disparities are found. The JLARC would be required to submit its findings by December 1, 2027





LEGISLATURE WASHINGTON STATE FULL-TIME LEGISLATORS JLARC GOVERNMENTAL REFORM

