Washington Square West Historic District Remains in Place During Appeal

Philadelphia's appeal keeps the Washington Square West historic district in place while Commonwealth Court reviews a judge's ruling against it.

The battle over the Washington Square West historic district in Philadelphia is not over. The 1,441-property district has been caught up in litigation almost since its creation, after Judge Christopher Hall ruled against it in October. The city quickly appealed that ruling to Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court, which means the Washington Square West historic district remains in place while the litigation continues.

The case is unusual because the Historical Commission usually wins appeals that try to reverse its designations. The so-far successful challenge to the district is part of a larger backlash against preservation regulations, which have become more prevalent over the last 10 years.

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Judge Hall's Ruling on the Washington Square West Historic District

Judge Christopher Hall ruled that the historic district was not supported by substantial evidence and that it was broadly unpopular. He also took issue with a Historical Commission staffer who reviewed the nomination but did not testify in its defense. Hall additionally criticized a commissioner who helped draft and revise the nomination, although that commissioner recused herself from the vote.

Hall found that Rational Preservation was within its rights to challenge the district. He reasoned that homeowners would be immediately impacted by the new regulations on their homes. The judge also wrote that the nomination papers do not explain why most of the properties contributed to the district, whose period of significance spans from 1740 to 1985.

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Hall noted that much of the documentation for individual buildings remained blank, with no information for the year built, the architect's name, or the structure's historic function. He wrote that no information appears in these fields more often than not. His ruling came with only a few paragraphs of footnotes, so he must write a full opinion before the Commonwealth Court hearing.

City Challenges Findings on Public Comment and Support

The city's Law Department disputes those findings. It argues that Hall should not consider the lack of support for the district when he noted that 85% of those who testified at a 2024 Historical Commission meeting were opposed. In the city's November rebuttal, the Law Department wrote that the record does not reflect the overall views of affected owners, businesses, or residents.

According to the Law Department, the record reflects only the self-selected bias of the limited number of persons who provided public comments. The department also argued that Rational Preservation should not be allowed to pursue the case because the group failed to identify any constitutionally protected property interest affected by historic designation.

The Law Department further argued that Rational Preservation presented no evidence of actual harm. Both the city and the group will need to write full briefs for the Commonwealth Court proceeding.

Emily Cooperman and the Conflict of Interest Question

The most detailed part of the city's appeal defends Historical Commission member Emily Cooperman. She told The Inquirer that she helped write the original historic designation proposal almost 20 years ago, before she was on the commission. She later updated the proposal but recused herself from consideration of the case in 2024.

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Rational Preservation objected to her involvement while she sat on the commission. Judge Hall appeared to agree, although a detailed objection was not included in his initial ruling. The Law Department argues that Dr. Cooperman recused herself from the commission's consideration of the nomination.

The department states that there is no evidence of any commissioner having a conflict of interest or being improperly swayed. It further argues that a proper response would have been to remand the issue back to the commission, not to reverse its ruling entirely.

Preservation Tax Concerns and the Next Steps in Court

Rational Preservation has argued in recent months that the district would impose a de facto 'preservation tax' that would add thousands of dollars to home renovations. The group says the materials required under preservation regulations are usually more expensive.

Replacing doors and windows, for example, would require homeowners to obtain a permit they previously would not have needed. The group argues that this could result in additional wait time, bureaucratic hurdles, and extra costs. Its website includes quotes from homeowners who oppose the district and share their negative experiences with it.

The Law Department's filing this month lists the ways it believes Hall erred in his ruling, which offers a sense of how the upcoming case could unfold. The city and Rational Preservation must both write full briefs, and the next ruling is expected by 2028.