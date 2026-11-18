Cascades snowpack stays near zero in November with warmer averages. Pacific storms bring rain not snow. King tides rise with Thanksgiving weather shifts.

Winter accumulation in the Washington Cascades has seen almost zero measurable snowfall during the first half of November. Most days have run significantly above average temperatures while incoming Pacific weather systems delivered rain instead of frozen precipitation. Higher elevation snow levels prevented any significant stickiness at popular ski areas. A brief cooler spell is currently moving through the Northwest region but does not indicate a long-term shift in the pattern.

Pacific Storms Delay Snow Accumulation

A very potent storm system will cross California's Sierra Nevada through Friday while bringing a few inches of snow to the southern Washington Cascades. This specific weather event will arrive on Wednesday afternoon and evening but will not solve the broader seasonal deficit. Paradise and Crystal Mountain typically hold at least one foot of snow by this mid-November timeframe. Currently, these major mountain locations remain largely bare of winter coverage.

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Thanksgiving Forecast Shifts To Wet

Weather models indicate a return to wet and stormy conditions for Thanksgiving week across Western Washington. The transition to this pattern begins late Saturday and continues into Sunday. High surf will return to the Pacific coast during this initial phase. The system remains rather benign for most populated areas in the west during these first couple of days.

King Tides And Coastal Flooding Risks

Days around the Thanksgiving holiday will coincide with abnormally high astronomical tides known as king tides. These high water levels raise the prospect of coastal flooding if stormy weather overlaps with the tide cycles. Pinpointing exactly which days will be wetter remains difficult for forecasters at this stage. Multiple storm systems could arrive during the holiday week if models hold current trends.

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Traffic And Lower Pass Conditions

Continued warmer-than-average temperatures throughout the remainder of November limit heavy snow chances at lower mountain passes. Stevens and Snoqualmie may see minimal snow accumulation despite heavier storms at higher elevations. Thanksgiving travelers need to monitor the Pinpoint Forecast on KIRO 7 News as details improve. Heavy mountain snow on higher slopes remains possible if conditions set up favorably.

Short Term Weather Breaks

A quiet evening is expected in western Washington before the next major system arrives. Clearing skies will emerge alongside fog and possible morning ice patches. This break in recent wet weather allows the region to dry out by Monday night. Higher pressure aloft builds over the Pacific Northwest during this interim period.