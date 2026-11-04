Washington shooting leaves 3 dead, including suspect, and 2 SWAT team members critically injured

A woman told her neighbor that she had been shot by her brother, police said.

A shooting and subsequent firefight with responding officers left three people dead, including the suspect, and two deputies critically wounded in eastern Washington state Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a home in Spokane County, which borders Idaho, around 2:30 p.m. after a woman told her neighbor that she had been shot by her brother, Sheriff John Nowels said during a news conference. Authorities determined that the suspect had an active felony warrant and there may be other victims, according to the sheriff’s office. A shootout in Spokane County, Wash. , left three dead, including the suspect, and two deputies critically injured.

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KING 5 Seattle “SWAT team members and deputies approached the house, attempted to breach the door and were met with gunfire,” he said. Other deputies returned fire and worked to move the wounded members of the SWAT team to safety, according to officials. One person was found dead in the home, while another was in the yard, he said. The suspect is also dead.

Sheriff John Nowels said two SWAT team members were taken to the hospital. Both deputies, who Nowels described as young members of the SWAT team, were taken to the hospital, along with the woman who said she was shot by her brother. She has non-life threatening injuries, he said.

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“It’s a very tragic day in Spokane County. A lot of families have been affected,” he said.

“Both of our deputies, fighting for their lives. ” A shootout in Spokane County, Wash. , left three dead, including the suspect, and two deputies critically injured. KING 5 Seattle