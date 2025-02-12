Washington Senate Bill Could Aid Undocumented Immigrants Facing Deportation

A bill passed by the Washington Senate aims to expedite pardons for undocumented immigrants with criminal records facing deportation. Critics argue the bill could lead to increased crime, while supporters say it provides a pathway to justice and avoids deportation.

Washington state legislators have advanced a bill through the Senate that could potentially prevent undocumented immigrants with criminal records from being deported. The bill, approved by the Senate on Friday, aims to expedite the process for these immigrants to apply for pardons or sentence reductions if they face deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to KIRO Newsradio reporter Matt Markovich, the bill would prioritize undocumented immigrants with criminal histories who are facing deportation and are either currently incarcerated or have completed their jail sentences. They would be able to petition the Washington Clemency and Pardon Board for forgiveness, potentially preventing their removal from the country. The measure passed with a 30-19 vote, along party lines, with Democrats in the majority. The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration.Critics, such as KIRO Newsradio host John Curley, argue that the bill could encourage further lawlessness by allowing criminals to escape deportation and potentially re-offend. Curley expressed concerns that by prioritizing pardons for undocumented immigrants with criminal records, the state would be enabling them to hide from ICE and potentially commit more crimes. He questioned the rationale behind releasing criminals simply to avoid their deportation, highlighting the potential for further harm to public safety.If the bill is approved by the House and signed by the governor, the affected undocumented immigrants would be brought before the Washington Clemency and Pardon Board, which comprises five judges appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee. This board would evaluate their cases and decide whether to grant pardons or sentence reductions. However, Curley argued that the judges on the board, appointed by the state government, might be sympathetic to the plight of undocumented immigrants and more likely to grant clemency, further raising concerns about public safety.





