Lake Washington and Tacoma districts prepare legal action over education funding, compounding Gov. Bob Ferguson's $4 billion state budget shortfall and raising stakes for 2028 tax reliance.

Education districts in Washington state are preparing to file a lawsuit against the state government, citing severe underfunding that they argue violates constitutional mandates for public education. This legal threat emerges as Governor Bob Ferguson projects a significant financial deficit, creating a dual crisis for state policymakers who must address both immediate budget gaps and potential court-ordered spending increases. The impending litigation signals a deepening conflict between school leaders and state officials regarding the allocation of taxpayer resources.

The Core Funding Dispute

The central argument presented by the school districts centers on the declining share of the state budget dedicated to education. State Superintendent Chris Reykdal asserts that schools' portion of the state main budget has dropped from 52% in 2019 to just 42% in 2025. According to Reykdal and district representatives, this reduction means that educational institutions have not kept pace with rapid growth in overall state spending across other sectors. The districts contend that funding needs must immediately catch up to meet historical baselines and current operational costs.

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Historical data highlights the scale of investment in public education over the last decade. Before the 2012 state Supreme Court ruling in the McCleary case, which ordered Washington to fully fund basic education, the state spent $13.1 billion over two years on public schools. By the 2023-25 period, that figure had risen to $30.6 billion, more than doubling the previous expenditure levels. Despite this massive injection of capital, critics argue that learning outcomes have not improved proportionally to the financial input.

Stakeholder Positions on Spending

State officials and education leaders hold divergent views on the efficacy of current funding models. Governor Bob Ferguson has described the current situation as insufficient, stating candidly that the results are not good enough despite the best efforts of educators. He emphasized that when spending doubles, citizens expect better academic results, pointing out that performance metrics have actually declined in recent years. Former Attorney General Rob McKenna supports this perspective, noting that the lack of improved results validates the governor's criticism of the current budget approach.

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Conversely, Superintendent Chris Reykdal defends the efficiency of his administration before announcing he would not seek a fourth term. Reykdal characterized his office as highly professional and extremely efficient, crediting his team for maintaining Washington state's status as one of the most successful public education systems in the nation. He attributes challenges to external factors rather than administrative failures, arguing that the system remains robust despite the reduced percentage share of the overall budget.

Impact on State Budget and Next Steps

The potential lawsuit complicates Governor Ferguson's strategy to manage a projected $4 billion shortfall in the first year of the next two-year budget. Ferguson has directed state agencies to identify up to 15% in cuts and to mark programs for elimination or delay. This fiscal tightening is intended to bridge the gap until July 1, 2028, when the state anticipates stability through new revenue from an income tax on millionaires. However, this plan assumes the state Supreme Court upholds the tax legislation.

The timing of the potential lawsuit coincides with these long-term budgetary assumptions. If the state Supreme Court rules in favor of the school districts, it could order billions in additional spending, effectively negating the projected stability from the millionaire tax. Former House Republican leader JT Wilcox warned on X on October 7 that the legislature has set the stage for a McCleary-type lawsuit by allowing non-school spending to grow faster than school spending. He predicted that the state will lose such a case and be forced to expand all revenue sources to cover the resulting costs.

Concrete Steps and District Actions

Specific districts have already moved toward formal legal action. Fifteen days after Wilcox's warning, the Lake Washington and Tacoma school boards voted to begin preparing a lawsuit against the state. Yakima followed suit on November 2, adding another major district to the growing list of potential plaintiffs. These actions indicate a coordinated effort among key educational entities to challenge the state's funding allocation practices directly.

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Underlying these legal preparations are tangible financial pressures facing individual districts. Transportation, utilities, and insurance costs have all increased, while student enrollment has simultaneously decreased. This combination has strained district budgets, with eleven Washington districts now under state financial oversight, a record high. The districts argue that these real-world costs, coupled with the drop in budgetary share, make the current funding model unsustainable without legal intervention to force a realignment with historical spending percentages.