Washington's Urgent Dispatch to Putnam and the Continental Congress

George Washington, the Continental Congress, and the brave men and women who fought for the Declaration of Independence are the focus of this news text. Washington is traveling to speak before the Second Continental Congress and its president, John Hancock. He is also sending urgent dispatches to Major Gen. Israel Putnam in New York, urging swift support for the army in Canada. The text also mentions the challenges of supplying the army with necessary items, such as tools, powder, lead, and provisions, and the importance of protecting New York's defenses.

by following the actions of Gen. George Washington , the Continental Congress , and the men and women whose bravery and sacrifice led up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence.is traveling to speak before the Second Continental Congress and its president, John Hancock .

While en route from New York to Philadelphia, he breakfasts at Woodbridge, New Jersey. There, he reads fresh dispatches from the campaign in Canada and to Major Gen. Israel Putnam in New York, urging swift support for the army in Canada — tools, powder, lead, and provisions that must be sent without delay.

Your Letter of the Last night with the dispatches from Canada, Came to my hands at Woodbridge this morning, I wish that the information given you by Captain Goforth respecting the number of prisoners taken, may prove true, what he told you about the enemy’s not haveing Sallied out, differs widely from General Thomas’ acct of that affair. you will please to give every assistance which General Schuyler requires, that may be in your power, & Lest you may not have Kept a Copy of his Letter, I will transcribe that paragraph, which Contains his Demands ‘Intrenching tools of every Kind will be wanted, more powder, Lead, & Cannon balls and Guns for the vessels on Lake Champlain Rigging, Sail Cloth, & sail makers to be Sent up. for Intrenching tools, Rigging Sail Cloth, & Sail makers, I woud have you apply immediatly to the Provincial Congress, who will probably be able to procure them for you.

Some of the members mentiond to me that they Coud procure a quantity of tools of which you will Send off as many as you Can Spare, you must take Care not to Leave your self destitute, I sent five tons of Lead forward, which General Schuyler Knew not of, however I woud have you examiwhat quantity there is in Store, & if you Can Spare it Send up two tons more, as to the Cannon Ball & Guns, you will Consult with Colonel Knox, who must judge what Sort of each is necessary, & Send them up with the other articles—I have allready Spoke to the Commissary General to Send off as muhim on this head, as they are in very great want, & have no other place to depend on, but what goes from New york.

Let the Committee by all means have the Pettiauger to Cruise off the back of the Island, the Sooner She is out the better, as more vessels with them articles may be daily expected. I have Said nothing of powder to be sent up which necessary Article shoud not be forgot you will please to send off two tons thereof which will Serve until we Can Spare a farther Supply. I remain with great regard Sir Your most H: SertP.

S. please to forward the inclosd by the first express or the first post which goes to Albany—it is left open for your perusal, you will please to Seal it & forward it. The challenge for Putnam? None of these support items, tools, powdered lead, or provisions can be at the expense of New York’s defenses. Washington then visits probable land protection at Staten Island, surveying the ground firsthand and studying its harbors and approaches for possible fortifications





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George Washington Continental Congress Declaration Of Independence Second Continental Congress John Hancock Israel Putnam Canada Army Support Tools Powder Lead Provisions New York Staten Island Fortifications

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