Washington’s next move could determine America’s fortunes

Markets continue to digest the implications of last week’s US midterm elections, but two earlier political appointments could have just as great an impact on the country’s fortunes.

Scott Bessent has appointed advisers who advocate gold-backed bonds and stablecoins as solutions to the $40tn federal debt - Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN , The Telegraph’s investing column, takes a weekly view of the markets – what is moving them, what lies ahead and how all of this could affect your portfolios and financial goals.

, but two earlier political appointments could have just as great an impact on the country’s fortunes. Back in late September and early October respectively, Scott Bessent, the US treasury secretary, named David Zervos and Judy Shelton as counsellors to his office. Zervos came from US investment bank Jefferies, where he had been a prominent market strategist, via two stints at the Federal Reserve.

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He has a record of calling for lower interest rates and a smaller central bank balance sheet. Shelton, meanwhile, has long advocated using gold to back the US Treasuries and the dollar.and Bessent’s own arguments that stablecoins could become an important source of US Treasury funding, and it does feel like something may be afoot.and brings with it an annual interest bill of $1.2tn, or roughly one-fifth of the country’s tax take.

Yet neither the Democrat nor the Republican midterm campaigns featured any particular mention of fiscal rectitude.did not move the $32tn US Treasury market. Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields have started to trickle down, despite some hot inflation figures and the likelihood that federal borrowing, and thus supply of Treasuries, will keep growing. This may be the result of lower oil prices and hopes for an end to the conflict between US and Iran.

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It could even be the bond market’s way of saying the US Federal Reserve is at risk of a policy error if it raises the benchmark interest rate by too much more. Equally, it may just be the product of market positioning and short-sellers taking evasive action as they await Bessent’s next move, with his new advisers at his side. A potential solution could involve stablecoins.

These are cryptocurrencies which seek to maintain a steady value via a peg to a fiat currency, such as the dollar, or a commodity such as gold. Bessent has argued that stablecoins could expand access to dollars around the globe, especially for developing economies where capital controls are not uncommon, or even be a source of demand for US Treasuries.

Meanwhile, Shelton is not the first US government official to have a hankering for gold. In the 1960s, Alan Greenspan wrote an essay in favour of backing Treasury issuance with the metal. He argued that, over time, this would sneak America back on to a gold standard and drive down federal borrowing costs in the process, thanks to the hair-shirt implications for fiscal policy.

By the time Greenspan took the helm at the Fed for 20 years in 1987, such inclinations had long since worn off. Even so, the US still owns 261.5 million ounces of gold with an audited book value of $11bn, or just $42 an ounce. At the prevailing market price for gold of $4,100, that hoard is worth nearly $1.1tn.

Even that sum is less than 3pc of the US deficit, so any spectacular upward revaluation of America’s gold assets will not make too much of a hole in its borrowings. Any creative measures will require spending cuts or tax increases to make the interest burden more manageable and ensure any reduction in Treasury yields is sustainable, unless an unexpected recession persuades investors to head to the perceived safety of fixed income.

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Gold’s weakness in 2026 suggests no one is expecting a higher policy profile for the metal when it comes to US Treasury policy, although there may be other factors at work here. Fed interest rate increases and higher benchmark Treasury yields increase the opportunity cost of holding the inert metal that generates no cash or yield of its own.

Increases in real, inflation-adjusted yields, after periods of low or even negative ones, have held back gold before – especially when the reason was an increase in interest rates rather than a moderation in inflation. History may repeat itself this time, depending on how far the Federal Reserve takes interest rates, although gold is no stranger to pullbacks.

The metal suffered three bear market retreats of 20pc or more during its bull run of the 1970s, two such declines during its surge between 2001 and 2011, and has already dropped by at least that amount twice during the multi-year advance that began in 2015. Unchecked debt growth and inflation may play to gold bugs’ investment case for a portfolio allocation to precious metals, while a fierce cycle of Fed interest rate rises could seriously dent it.

Equally, unorthodox solutions for America’s debt and interest challenge may represent the next real catalyst if the outcome is some form of monetary reset. There could even be an unexpected boost for both US sovereign bonds, precious metals and maybe even cryptocurrencies at a time when equities – and technology stocks in particular – continue to dominate markets’ affections.