Washington's new millionaires tax, which creates a 9.9% personal income tax on anyone or any household making more than $1 million annually, is facing a fresh challenge as a conservative-leaning group begins a statewide push to repeal the law before it takes effect.

A billboard truck displaying a message of opposition of the proposed ' millionaires tax ' drives in front of the steps of the legislature in Olympia. Washington 's new millionaires tax is facing a fresh challenge as a conservative-leaning group begins a statewide push to repeal the law before it takes effect.

Let's Go Washington has launched an initiative campaign that will put signature gatherers in public to try to overturn the tax. The law creates a 9.9% personal income tax on anyone or any household making more than $1 million annually, starting Jan. 1, 2028. The first tax returns and payments for 2028 taxable income will be due in April 2029. The tax is expected to generate at least $2 billion each year for the state.

The revenue, in part, is slated to fund items including sales tax exemptions on products such as over-the-counter drugs and diapers. State estimates also show significant costs to implement the new tax. The estimated yearly cost to administer it is $275 million in taxpayer money starting in 2029.

Before the state collects revenue from the roughly 21,000 people expected to pay the tax, the Department of Revenue is projected to operate at a loss in 2027 and 2028 of about $50 million each year as it prepares to administer the program. The plan also includes adding 300 new employees at the Department of Revenue.

According to the department, the state's tax system is built on voluntary compliance, and only people subject to the new tax will be required to report income and file a return with the IRS. Seattle professor says 'millionaires tax' could impact state business climate, relocations. Opponents have said since the idea was first proposed that they would fight it if it became law.

They argue the tax is unnecessary, could drive people and businesses out of Washington, and could eventually apply to lower-income earners. Let's Go Washington founder Brian Heywood said people are sort of angry, and nobody believes this is going to remain a tax on only on wealthy individuals or high-income earners. To qualify the repeal measure for the ballot, the group must collect about 309,000 valid signatures by July 2.

If enough signatures are verified, the initiative would appear on the ballot this November. The group said it is confident it can meet the signature requirement. Seattle police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of a 25-year-old beer garden employee who was killed while closing the business Friday night. Former Starbucks CEO and Chairman Howard Schultz is moving to Florida and torching state and local leaders as he packs up his moving van.

Heat and humidity are set to make for a sticky coupling around western Washington on Tuesday. The unusual Northwest combination has earned the attention of the Weather Channel





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Millionaires Tax Washington Conservative-Leaning Group Initiative Campaign Signature Gatherers Repeal The Law Tax On Only On Wealthy Individuals Or High-Inc Administrative Bureaucracy Lower The Thresholds Lower Down Under A Million Eventually Lower-Income Earners Tax System Is Built On Voluntary Compliance Only People Subject To The New Tax Will Be Req Seattle Professor Howard Schultz Moving To Florida Torching State And Local Leaders Unusual Northwest Combination Weather Channel

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