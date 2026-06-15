Washington's Biggest Minicamp Test; Team Believes Daniels, Revamped Scheme can Make it Work

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Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels rushes the ball past Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Andrew van Ginkel during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Imagesnews links. Below, we’ve rounded up the top stories and essential Commanders news updates from around the web. Simply tap or click any headline to open the full article in a new tab and dive deeper into the latest from Washington..

"It's very beneficial, especially in the run game. Being under center helps, not being one-dimensional than just being in the gun. Having both of those can definitely help us moving forward.

"Looking at this roster, Washington has a lot to build on this year if they want to stay ahead of the now John Harbaugh-led New York Football Giants and get back in line with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, who have been a step ahead of Washington for a few years now. While Clowney never quite lived up to being the No. 1 overall pick, he's been a very good player.

The 33-year-old has played for seven teams in his 12 NFL seasons. He remains a quality pass rusher, and he's also no slouch against the run. Clowney could be an excellent rotational pass rusher, alongside Oweh, Chaisson, Charles Omenihu, and Dorance Armstrong. This doesn't feel like a move Washington would make.

Maybe last year, but not now. The Commanders addressed the edge position early in free agency, targeting Oweh, Chaisson, and Omenihu. Armstrong was having an excellent season one year ago before a knee injury sidelined him for the final 10 games. The more telling signs will be much quieter for Washington.

Does the offense break the huddle with urgency and get aligned cleanly? How smoothly does Daniels handle the pre-snap picture while identifying pressure? Is the ball coming out within the structure of the play? Or is he still relying on his athletic ability to clean up would-be late answers?which remains the likeliest scenario .

Nobody should be expecting miracles from the former Arizona State star right away. There is also confidence in the young wideouts behind Terry McLaurin on the depth chart to step up their consistency within David Blough's schematic concepts. The new Commanders defensive back has a proven track record of success. He had 120 tackles, including five for a loss, and 2.5 sacks in 2025.

He was even better the year before, witha stat line that deserves your respect: 146 tackles, five TFLs, a sack, three interceptions, five passes defensed and a forced fumble over 1,155 defensive snaps. They’ve conducted a full strength and conditioning program and nine OTA sessions to this point. The Commanders still haven’t thrown the pads on, and won’t until late July, but we’ll reach new heights of activity over the next three days.

Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.com





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