Washington prosecutors to stop defending immigration detainee petitions

Western Washington prosecutors will no longer defend habeas petitions filed by immigration detainees, a move that could accelerate releases. The decision follows a recent judge ruling an unopposed petition as valid and ordering release.

Western Washington prosecutors announced on Monday that they will publicly decline to represent the government in the majority of habeas corpus petitions filed by immigration detainees. The decision, communicated by Acting U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd to Chief U.S. District Judge David Estudillo, means that if the Department of Justice fails to appear within seven court days of a scheduling order, judges can treat the petition as unopposed and rule solely on the detainee's case.

Core details of the change

In a letter dated October 26, Floyd explained that the prosecution office cannot continue to answer the dozens of habeas petitions that flood the Pacific Northwest district weekly. Under the new arrangement, an unopposed petition allows a judge to determine the legality of the detention without a government argument.

Also read Weekend Storm Disrupts Western Washington Power and Olympic National Park Access

This procedure has already been applied. On a Saturday, Judge Tiffany Cartwright, a Biden appointee, declared the petition of Baljit Singh-a 34‑year‑old asylum seeker from India-"intentionally unopposed." She ordered his release within a day, noting that the government's response was not due until November 12. Cartwright's ruling was a first in the district and marked an unprecedented use of the Justice Department's discretion.

Stakeholder reactions and competing views

Judge Cartwright highlighted that the Department's silence effectively forfeited any chance to present the facts or argue against the petition. The government had full access to the docket yet chose not to contest the asylum seeker's claim. This approach signals a shift in how immigration cases are handled at the federal level.

Advertisement

In addition to the Seattle case, the same weekend the court found another petition unopposed, again noting that the government had no basis to rebut. The department's choice to sit out is interpreted by some as yielding to the courts' growing inclination to favor detainee releases.

Impact on the national immigration docket

The district has seen almost 2,000 unopposed habeas petitions since January 2025, while nationwide the number exceeds 93,000 over the same period. Border czar Tom Homan has estimated the total at roughly 85,000. The surge began with a July 2025 ICE memo that reclassified long‑term illegal entrants as new arrivals stopped at the border, thereby removing the possibility of a bond hearing in immigration court.

Most federal appeals courts have ruled that detaining immigrants without a bond hearing violates federal law. In contrast, the Fifth and Eighth Circuits endorsed the administration's policy, leaving the Supreme Court as the remaining arena for resolution. The new prosecutorial stance may alter the balance of legal arguments moving forward and could accelerate the release of detainees across the country.

What's next for detainees and courts

Under the new rules, prosecutors will allocate resources toward cases that warrant a government defense. Detainees who file habeas petitions will face fewer obstacles in court, as judges can rule without waiting for a government reply. The policy shift is expected to speed up decisions in individual cases and potentially reduce backlog across the federal system.

Advertisement

Courts will continue to monitor the Justice Department's participation in forthcoming petitions, and the district court will likely see an increase in unopposed cases. The policy change represents a significant move in the ongoing debate over immigration detention and the role of the executive branch in judicial proceedings.