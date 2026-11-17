Washington State leaders propose aggravated arson charges for intentional fires causing over $10 million damage, targeting tougher sentences for catastrophic wildfires.

Washington state lawmakers and law enforcement officials are introducing new legislation designed to impose significantly harsher prison sentences on individuals who intentionally start catastrophic wildfires. The proposed aggravated arson bill aims to address the severe devastation caused by recent human-caused blazes that have destroyed hundreds of homes and infrastructure across the state.

Proposed Aggravated Arson Legislation Details

Attorney General Nick Brown and regional elected officials announced the proposal near the site of the Old Trails Fire in Spokane. Sponsored by State Senator Marcus Riccelli, the bill creates a new criminal charge for those who knowingly and maliciously start fires resulting in great bodily injury, destruction of at least five inhabited homes, or property damage exceeding $10 million. Current law allows for first-degree arson convictions with sentencing starting at approximately two years. The new charge could result in prison terms ranging from roughly seven to twenty-six years depending on the circumstances.

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Impact of the Old Trails Fire Case

The legislative push follows the destruction caused by the Old Trails Fire, which began on August 1. This fire became part of the Spokane Area Complex Fires that forced over 67,000 residents to evacuate. By August 12, officials estimated that 833 buildings were destroyed in connection with the incident. Court documents indicate that a suspect named Farinacci admitted to starting the fire after planning it for weeks. He faced multiple first-degree arson charges and a federal indictment. The Attorney General's Office notes that the combined Spokane fires caused over $70 million in damage to public infrastructure, disrupting transportation, utilities, and health services.

Spokane Area Fire Investigations and Suspects

Investigations into other regional blazes have revealed multiple suspects and intentional acts. One series of fires began after individuals drove through the area setting off fireworks on July 4. Authorities arrested five people by November and are searching for a sixth suspect. New footage shows individuals posing with Roman candles as fireworks were fired into the countryside. One suspect was arrested on charges including manslaughter and arson. These incidents highlight the challenges prosecutors face in seeking justice for community devastation under existing legal frameworks.

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Broader State Fire Statistics and Historical Context

The proposal comes as Washington records its second-worst fire season in history by acreage. More than 900,000 acres burned across the state in 2026. The Office reports that more than 1,200 buildings were destroyed, setting a new state record. State leaders argue that simple arson charges do not reflect the scale of recovery needed for communities still dealing with these losses. The new law would apply only to knowingly malicious acts, excluding accidental fires regardless of damage extent.

Legislative Goals and Future Implications

If passed, Washington would join states like Oregon and California in having an aggravated arson offense. State Senator Marcus Riccelli emphasized that the devastation will be felt for years. He stated the legislation is a step toward closing gaps in arson laws to deter future attacks. The Attorney General noted that current public options for justice are limited. The new charge structure intends to provide a legal tool that matches the severity of the harm caused by large-scale intentional fires.