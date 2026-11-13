Washington Police Arrest 21-Year-Old After High-Speed Chase In His Porsche 911 GT3

Spike strips ended a Washington Porsche 911 GT3 chase. The 21-year-old driver cried on bodycam, spent the night in jail, and had his car seized.

For a brief moment last month, the 21-year-old driver of a bright blue Porsche 911 GT3 in Washington may have thought he could successfully. However, he quickly discovered the law will always catch up, in what seems to be yet another case of someone with more money than sense.

This 21-year-old's brush with the law came on October 18 when police spotted him driving the Porsche recklessly on northbound Interstate 5, according to the. Deputies gave chase but called it off when the driver kept speeding through downtown Everett. The driver may have thought this was his moment to escape, but police kept him in view from the sky, and soon two deputies on the ground gave chase again.

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They deployed a set of spike strips, forcing the young driver to stop in the middle of the road and surrender. Dramatic bodycam footage from the deputies captured the moment they arrested the man after a patrol car bumped the rear of the Porsche. As he was being read his Miranda rights, it appears the reality of what had happened finally began to dawn on the 21-year-old.

He can be heard bursting into tears while being marched to the police cruiser. Police later informed him that they would seize his car. He hilariously asked if there was any way he would be able to get the GT3 back, to which the officer responded,"Not run from the police.

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" That's pretty apt advice if you ask us, as. If he had pulled over when police first spotted him driving recklessly, he would have faced only a reckless driving charge. By choosing to flee, he ended up having his car seized and spent the night in jail. , and 189 of these were killed in crashes involving speeding drivers.

If you own a car like a Porsche 911 GT3, you should have the money for a track day, as a racetrack is the only safe place to push one to its limits.