The Washington State Parks Commission terminated plans for a Westport Light State Park golf course due to missed milestones and environmental concerns, ending a project in development since 2019.

Washington State Parks Commission members voted to terminate the long-standing development plans for a links-style golf course at Westport Light State Park. The decision concludes a project that had been in various stages of planning since 2019, marking the end of a controversial initiative that promised significant economic revenue but faced persistent regulatory and environmental hurdles.

Commission Decision Halts Multi-Year Golf Project

The Washington State Parks Commission formally ended the proposal after determining that the project had failed to meet the critical goals and milestones established in a 2020 agreement. Commission Chair Holly Williams stated that the agency's primary duty is to the public and the care of public lands, rather than maintaining the momentum of a prolonged development process. Additionally, the commission cited specific guidance from the state Department of Ecology, which indicated that the project likely could not receive a permit in its current proposed form.

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Environmental Concerns and Developer Accountability

State officials highlighted that the developer, Westport Golf Links, led by homebuilder Ryann Day, had failed to complete required environmental impact studies within the specified timelines. The Department of Ecology warned that the developers underestimated the project's impact on more than 30 acres of wetlands. The Quinault Indian Nation also raised valid concerns regarding the protection of nearby fish habitats. Commissioner Laurie Connelly expressed that she had lost faith in the proponent's ability to work productively with the Parks department throughout the process.

Hosts Debate Economic Opportunity versus Regulation

KIRO Radio hosts Jake Skorheim and Spike O'Neill offered sharply contrasting perspectives on the cancellation. Skorheim argued that the decision was a huge missed opportunity for the coastal town of Westport, which has a population of approximately 2,000 year-round residents. Skorheim pointed to comments made by Westport Mayor Ed Welter in 2025, who described the course as a vital economic boost. Skorheim suggested the state should bend over backwards to attract business investment, even if it requires extending timeframes for environmental studies.

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Financial Projections and Revenue Sharing Plan

The original proposal by Westport Golf Links projected significant financial benefits, estimating 26,000 visits in the first year. The project anticipated generating between $15 million and $18 million annually by the mid-2030s. Plans included a short course, clubhouse, lodge, driving range, and restaurants. The state would have received a share of this revenue, while the company pledged to construct new trails and ensure the beach remained open to surfers. Vice Chair Scott Merriman also noted the state's $4 billion budget shortfall as a factor in questioning continued spending on the stalled project.

Conservation Groups and Community Reactions

Environmental organizations that had opposed the project for years celebrated the commission's vote. The Surfrider Foundation described the outcome as a major victory for the preservation of the park. While Skorheim focused on the potential for economic growth and criticized the regulatory burden, O'Neill emphasized the necessity of completing environmental impact studies within the six-year period. O'Neill argued that the developers did not face unreasonable demands and failed to deliver basic compliance documents. Both hosts agreed that the community lost a significant opportunity for development, though they disagreed fundamentally on the causes and responsibilities involved.