Soldiers and airmen from the Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force continued supporting first responders following the implosion of a chemica

Soldiers and airmen from the Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force continued supporting first responders following the implosion of a chemical tank at the Nippon Dynawave pulp and paper mill in Longview earlier this week.

The Guard members provided decontamination support to search and recovery teams working at the site, helping ensure the safety of personnel involved in the response effort. Six of the nine people initially reported missing have now been recovered from the facility, bringing the confirmed death toll to eight, officials said Thursday. Recovery operations continued throughout the day following the catastrophic failure of a large chemical tank at the mill.

The implosion happened on Tuesday around 7:15 a.m. According to investigators, a large vat of white liquor imploded, causing severe injuries, chemical burns, and extensive damage to the Nippon facility. Ten people were confirmed to have been injured in the initial update from first responders, including nine Nippon employees and one firefighter. Two of the Nippon employees succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The injured firefighter was treated and released.

The 10th Homeland Response Force was certified in 2012 and regularly trains for disaster-response missions. The response in Longview highlights the unit’s role in supporting local authorities and first responders during incidents that require specialized capabilities. Jon Grant, a senior adviser on homelessness to Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, has resigned, the mayor’s office confirmed. The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel.

Seattle police released surveillance photos on Thursday of the suspect believed to have critically injured a man in an unprovoked attack downtown. A $420,000 HIT 5 prize is still unclaimed in Washington, and the winning ticket is set to expire in less than two weeks.





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