A campaign led by Let's Go Washington to repeal Washington's new 'millionaire's tax' is collecting signatures rapidly, aiming for placement on the November ballot. Governor Bob Ferguson, who supported the tax, acknowledged the growing momentum and argued the tax revenue funds programs for low-income families, schools, and childcare. He vowed to protect the $1 million income threshold. The initiative's founder, Brian Heywood, criticized Ferguson's credibility on tax issues.

until FRI 12:00 AM PDT, Kittitas County, Benton County, Franklin County, Walla Walla County, Columbia County, Yakima County, Klickitat Countyfrom THU 3:23 PM PDT until FRI 12:00 AM PDT, Asotin County, Grant County, Douglas County, Garfield County, Chelan County, Whitman County, Lincoln County, Stevens County, Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Ferry County, Adams CountyIt appears Let's Go Washington is gaining enough signatures for the so-called " millionaire's tax " to appear on the November ballot, Governor Ferguson acknowledged.

A repeal effort targeting Washington’s new"millionaires tax" is gaining momentum and could reach the November ballot. Let's Go Washington , which is behind the initiative to repeal the millionaires tax, has gathered nearly 100,000 signatures in just about a week.

Governor Bob Ferguson, who pushed for the income tax, acknowledged this on social media, saying in part: "It looks like voters will get a say on whether to maintain the tax on income over $1 million that was passed earlier this year, and I look forward to the public having their say on this important policy.

"In the same post, he argued in favor of the new income tax, saying the revenue from taxing the rich would generate money to pay for more low-income families to get an annual tax credit, to investing in schools and child care programs. Ferguson promised that as long as he is governor, he would not lower the income tax threshold capturing people making less than $1 million a year.

Brian Heywood, the founder of Let's Go Washington, reacted to Ferguson's comment, saying in part: "Bob Ferguson and Olympia have lost all credibility on the income tax issue. It is clear from the voices we hear signing out initiatives: no one believes him.

"Top spots in Seattle to watch the World CupInformation in this story came from social media posts from Governor Bob Ferguson, Let's Go Washington and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.





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Millionaire's Tax Let's Go Washington Bob Ferguson Signature Drive November Ballot Income Tax Washington State Repeal Effort

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