Washington Lawmakers Propose Redesign of State Flag

Washington state lawmakers are pushing to revamp the state flag, arguing that the current design is outdated and doesn't accurately represent the state's diverse population. House Bill 1938, sponsored by Representatives Strom Peterson, Julia Reed, and Greg Nance, proposes the creation of a committee to design a new flag that better reflects Washington's history, resources, and cultural identity. The bill emphasizes public engagement in the process, aiming to create a flag that resonates with all Washingtonians.

A bill sponsored by Representatives Strom Peterson (D-Edmonds), Julia Reed (D-Seattle) and Greg Nance (D-Kitsap) aims to create a flag that the lawmakers believe better reflects Washington’s unique identity and diverse population. According to the bill’s text, supporters of the change argue that the design is overly complex, difficult to reproduce, and does not effectively represent the state’s distinct character.

Additionally, some believe the use of George Washington’s image lacks a direct connection to the state’s history and cultural diversity. House Bill 1938 proposes the formation of the Washington State Flag Redesign Committee, which would include members from the Washington State Arts Commission, state legislators, historians, designers, cultural leaders, tribal representatives, and citizens from various regions. The committee’s mandate includes developing a new flag design that accurately reflects Washington’s shared history, resources, and diverse communities. The process emphasizes public engagement through outreach to schools, community organizations, tribes, public forums, and online surveys. Washington’s state flag was officially adopted in 1923. In 2001, the North American Vexillological Association ranked Washington’s flag 47th out of 72 U.S. state, U.S. territorial, and Canadian provincial flags due to its complicated seal.An artist who previously designed the city’s flag and official seal initiated a campaign to modernize the state flag. His design aimed to create a more distinctive and meaningful symbol for Washington but was never adopted. Washington is not alone in reconsidering its state flag design. States like Mississippi and Utah have recently undertaken successful redesign efforts to create flags that better represent their current identities and values. If House Bill 1938 is enacted, the Washington State Flag Redesign Committee will work toward adopting a new design by July 1, 2028. The proposed design will then be submitted to voters for approval in a general election, ensuring that any change to the state flag reflects the will of Washington’s citizens. The bill will have its first public hearing on February 18 before the House State Government and Tribal Relations Committee, with a final committee vote set for three days later.





