Washington Lawmakers Face New Data Center Regulations Under Democratic Supermajority

Washington Democrats plan to regulate large data centers next session. Hosts Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin demand community protections and fair utility costs for residents near these facilities.

Washington state lawmakers are preparing to introduce new regulatory frameworks for large-scale data centers during the upcoming legislative session. This shift in policy direction follows a significant change in political power, as Democrats are set to hold their first supermajority in the state House of Representatives in nearly one hundred years. The party intends to prioritize strict oversight of the rapidly growing technology infrastructure sector.

Regulation Priorities And Political Shifts

State Representative Beth Doglio of Olympia has signaled that her previous legislative efforts to control data center expansion will resume. She sponsored a major bill during the last session that ultimately failed to pass. Doglio attributes the defeat to intense pressure from the data center industry. She plans to reintroduce similar legislation in January with updated provisions.

Also read Congress is coming back to Washington. Here's what to expect

The new political landscape gives these regulatory efforts significant momentum. Governor Bob Ferguson has publicly stated his expectation that lawmakers will pass new regulations next year. This aligns with the Democratic platform which emphasizes balancing technological innovation with community protection.

Infrastructure Demands And Community Concerns

Communities across the state have expressed serious concerns regarding the resource consumption of data centers. Residents worry about excessive electricity and water usage, increased noise pollution, and rising utility bills. These concerns have already impacted development plans, as at least six cities and six counties in Washington have paused new data center projects.

Advertisement

Ursula Reutin, a host on KIRO, emphasized the need for communities to have a voice in development decisions. She questioned how residents can have input when they are not informed about planned projects. Reutin argued that tech companies must cover the costs of expanding power grids and water systems to meet their specific needs.

She stated that these companies will generate billions of dollars in revenue. Consequently, she believes local residents should not bear the financial burden of the environmental and infrastructure damage caused by these facilities. Innovation, she argued, should not result in a blank check for big technology firms.

Transparency And Historical Context

Representative Doglio is pushing for greater transparency regarding the entities behind these projects. Her proposed bill includes a ban on nondisclosure agreements between local officials and developers. This provision aims to prevent secrecy deals that have obscured project details in the past.

A recent example occurred in Walla Walla, where Amazon Web Services purchased approximately five hundred acres in a business park in twenty twenty-four. The Port of Walla Walla did not publicly identify Amazon as the buyer until February of this year. This delay in disclosure highlights the transparency issues Doglio seeks to address.

Advertisement

Gee Scott, a KIRO Newsradio host, drew parallels between data centers and previous infrastructure projects like casinos and highways. He noted that promises of neighborhood improvement have often resulted in negative outcomes for local residents. Scott argued that history shows such projects frequently benefit outside investors rather than the communities they occupy.

Consumer Protections And Future Steps

Scott expressed skepticism about the claimed benefits of data centers for local residents. He highlighted the potential job losses caused by automation and artificial intelligence as a counterpoint to promises of local employment. Scott emphasized that cities are pausing development, not banning it, and expects projects to proceed eventually.

However, he insisted that guarantees must be in place before construction resumes. These guarantees include protections for water rates and commitments to local job creation. Scott urged lawmakers to learn from past mistakes where highways destroyed neighborhoods.

The combination of political will and community pressure suggests that the next legislative session will be critical for defining the role of data centers in Washington. Stakeholders are watching closely to see if the new supermajority can pass comprehensive regulations that protect residents while allowing the industry to operate.