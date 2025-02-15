Washington Lawmakers Consider Felony Penalties for Patronizing Prostitutes

Proposed legislation in Washington state aims to elevate the crime of 'patronizing a prostitute' from a misdemeanor to a felony, seeking to curb the rampant sex trade and related criminal activity in areas like Aurora Avenue. The bill is supported by prosecutors and law enforcement officials who cite the prevalence of prostitution and related dangers in the region, including the exploitation of children.

Washington state lawmakers are considering a bill that would elevate the crime of 'patronizing a prostitute' from a misdemeanor to a felony, in an effort to combat the rampant sex trade and related crimes in areas like Aurora Avenue . 'Gunfire, somebody jumped my fence, running from other pimps, running from prostitutes, hid in my backyard while we huddled in my house scared. Four days later, more gunfire, we rolled to the floor,' Jacob Wallack, who lives near Aurora Avenue , said.

Prosecutors from Pierce and King counties, along with a Seattle police detective, have urged state lawmakers to enact legislation to address the issue. 'Our prostitution track particularly on Aurora has become the second most prolific track in the United States,' Detective Maurice Washington with the Seattle Police Department's Human Trafficking Unit said. 'I’m constantly pulling children off those tracts on a daily basis, the last one 14 years of age, that was brought two days prior from Texas.' The proposed legislation aims to double the mandatory penalties for those caught patronizing prostitutes, elevating the crime to a Class C felony, punishable by up to a $10,000 fine. 'There are very limited resources,' Douglas Wagoner with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said. 'Law enforcement are dedicating their precious resources to going after the most serious crimes in our community, and so when it comes to the simple misdemeanors, which patronizing prostitution is today, that's not up just enough for law enforcement to be able to dedicate their precious time.' The proposed legislation would allocate fees collected from offenders to education and prevention programs for perpetrators and services for victims of sex trafficking. 'The goal of this bill is to protect survivors of trafficking,' Wagoner added. 'It's by going after Johns. This doesn't do anything to further penalize survivors; this goes after the Johns who are driving the demand.' While opponents of the bill express concerns that it could put sex workers and trafficking victims at higher risk, supporters argue that it targets buyers, not victims, and that tougher penalties will reduce the market for those being sexually exploited. If it does not pass out of committee by next week, it will not advance. Residents are encouraged to contact the committee to express their opinions on the bill





