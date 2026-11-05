Washington Income Tax Lawsuit Prepares for Feb 2027 Hearing

Jackson Maynard of the Citizen Action Defense Fund outlines the constitutional challenge against Washington state income tax scheduled for a February 2027 hearing, arguing the graduated tax violates property rights precedents.

Legal representatives for the Citizen Action Defense Fund are preparing a formal constitutional challenge against Washington's new income tax, with a key court hearing scheduled for February 5, 2027, in Klickitat County. Jackson Maynard, the executive director and lead attorney for the organization, stated that the outcome of recent elections does not resolve the complex legal questions raised by the lawsuit. He emphasized that his team remains focused on the specific legal arguments and precedents that support their position against the graduated tax structure.

Legal Strategy and Summary Judgment Motion

Maynard clarified that the upcoming proceedings are taking place before a trial court judge rather than the state Supreme Court immediately. The organization has secured a briefing schedule and intends to commence formal briefings with the opposing side in December. This procedural phase involves exchanging legal arguments and evidence to establish a foundation for the summary judgment motion. This legal mechanism allows a judge to decide issues without a full trial when there is no genuine dispute over material facts, streamlining the judicial review process significantly.

Also read Washington Voters Reject Income Tax Repeal in I-645 Decision

Constitutional Argument on Property Rights

The core of the lawsuit argues that established Washington precedent classifies income as a form of property. Consequently, the advocates assert that a graduated income tax is subject to strict constitutional restrictions on property taxation that the current law does not satisfy. Maynard highlighted that this distinction is critical because the state legislature explicitly defined the levy as a tax on income. He noted that the state is attempting to classify it as an excise tax, but the clear legislative language makes this distinction difficult to sustain in court.

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Supreme Court Precedent and Justices

Attorney Jackson Maynard believes the state Supreme Court typically accepts cases involving such significant public importance, particularly those requiring the overturning of prior legal interpretations. He acknowledged that the bar for overturning precedent is exceptionally high, requiring the establishment that legal underpinnings no longer exist and that tangible harm has occurred. Maynard referenced the 2023 Quinn decision where the court upheld the capital gains tax, noting that the justices drew a firm line between excise taxes and income taxes. He added that even with different appointments, the court's duty is to interpret the law based on established facts and precedents.

Future Proceedings and Court Outlook

The legal battle is expected to conclude its initial phase at the trial court level before potentially advancing to the state Supreme Court. Maynard anticipates that regardless of which justices are serving on the bench, the court will likely adhere to its previous decisions regarding the nature of income and property rights. He pointed out that a very similar composition of gubernatorial appointees recently declined to overturn that precedent, suggesting a consistent judicial approach. The outcome of the February 2027 hearing will determine whether the case proceeds through further appeals or results in a final ruling.