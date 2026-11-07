Washington I-638 Takes Effect Dec 3; OSPI States No Role in Enforcement

Initiative 638 passes in Washington with 56.6% of the vote. It bars transgender girls from girls sports requiring medical verification for biological sex.

Washington Initiative 638 officially takes effect on December 3, 2026, following the certification of election results. The measure passed with 56.6 percent of the vote and fundamentally alters eligibility rules for high school athletics. Students wishing to compete in girls' sports must now submit a signed statement from a healthcare provider verifying their biological sex. This requirement creates a significant compliance burden for schools and raises immediate questions about state oversight.

OSPI Denies Formal Enforcement Role

Katie Payne, chief strategy officer at the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, stated the agency has no formal role in school-based athletic programs. Her email response clarified that OSPI does not enforce the new rules, leaving compliance to individual school districts. This distinction has sparked debate among media personalities regarding the boundaries of state education leadership. The state schools office emphasized that policy implementation is not its responsibility under the current legal framework.

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KIRO Hosts Debate Reykdal Interview

KIRO host Jake Skorheim questioned the comments made by State Schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal during a recent broadcast. Skorheim highlighted that Reykdal urged voters to reject the measure, contradicting his office's current stance of non-intervention. Skorheim argued that Reykdal spoke as the head of public schools when challenging the law's passage. The host suggested this behavior implies a level of authority that the OSPI chief currently disclaims in writing.

Context of Camas High School Incident

The controversy stems from an interview where Reykdal discussed the Camas High School runners forfeiting a race against a transgender athlete. Reykdal remarked that young people's brains do not fully develop until they are twenty-five years old. Skorheim interpreted these remarks as suggesting girls under twenty-five lack the maturity to make decisions on the field. He asked if the superintendent implied that athletes were too young to understand the implications of their team dynamics.

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Spike O'Neill's Legal and Ethical View

KIRO host Spike O'Neill, who voted for the initiative, offered a different interpretation of Reykdal's statements. O'Neill argued that the superintendent was sharing a personal view rather than issuing an official directive. He emphasized that Reykdal's job is to enforce policy, not to set it. O'Neill also warned that the medical verification requirement applies only to girls, creating a constitutional vulnerability. He suggested supporters should rewrite the law to apply to all athletes to withstand legal challenges.

Trans Rights Advocacy Group Response

Conrad, representing a trans rights organization, noted that voters across the nation rejected anti-trans candidates in recent elections. He indicated that his organization will support groups filing court challenges against the new measure. While his group initially promised direct litigation, the strategy shifted to backing external legal entities. This approach reflects a broader concern that the specific wording of the initiative invites judicial review.

Implementation and Future Legal Battles

The initiative is scheduled to take effect on December 3, 2026, unless a court intervenes to block it. Schools must navigate the new verification requirements without direct guidance from the state education office. Supporters hope for a rewritten law that applies medical verification standards equally to both sexes. The measure stands as a significant policy shift in Washington State education and athletics.