Washington girls' sports participation will be limited to biological females under I-638, effective Dec. 3, as the WIAA updates school guidance and forms.

A new Washington law restricting participation in girls' sports at public schools to biological females takes effect Dec. 3. The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, known as the WIAA, is responding by updating guidance for its member schools as the winter sports season approaches. The law is identified in the association's statement as I-638, and the WIAA says its priority is to give schools clear, current direction before the new rules begin to apply.

The WIAA issued its update in a news release, describing the changes as necessary to bring its rules in line with the state measure. The association's leadership is moving quickly because winter sports competition is already getting underway for many high school athletes across the state.

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How I-638 Changes WIAA Handbook and Health Forms

The WIAA Executive Board has approved staff to adjust WIAA Handbook language so it aligns with I-638 by Dec. 3. The association stated that the board holds the authority to modify Handbook wording for this purpose.

The WIAA has also updated its health and wellness forms. In addition, the association added a biological sex attestation addendum to physical examinations that had already been approved, giving schools a documented way to record this requirement alongside existing medical paperwork.

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Students who already hold a current, valid physical examination and sign the biological sex attestation will not be required to obtain a new physical examination, according to the WIAA. This approach is designed to avoid repeating medical visits for athletes who are otherwise cleared to compete.

WIAA Stance on I-638 and Member Disagreement

The WIAA states that it does not hold a political position on any measure and will not challenge the implementation of I-638. The association says it has consistently maintained that it must follow state law.

The association also acknowledged that its member schools hold differing views on transgender participation in sports. According to the release, three amendments were proposed over the past two years to change the WIAA's gender-identity participation policy. Those amendments were labeled as advisory votes because their language was determined to conflict with Washington state law at the time.

Two of the three amendments received more than 50% support from members, but neither met the 60% threshold required for passage. The WIAA says it maintained throughout that process that it must comply with state law.

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Affected Winter Sports and Who Decides Eligibility

I-638 affects six girls' sports: basketball, wrestling, flag football, bowling, gymnastics, and competitive cheer. Each of these programs will fall under the updated WIAA Handbook language and the new forms once the law takes effect on Dec. 3.

The WIAA states that determining biological sex falls outside its purview and is a matter best addressed by medical professionals. The association has made clear that schools remain responsible for determining eligibility for their students.

A separate report indicates that Washington Democrats have pledged support for challenges to the transgender girls' sports ban, signaling that the legal and political debate over the measure is continuing alongside the school-level changes.