Drew Azzopardi deflected Indiana’s tying field goal attempt in overtime as the Washington Huskies stunned the No. 8 Hoosiers 27-24.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Washington Huskies fans storm the field after beating Indiana Hoosiers at Husky Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Drew Azzopardi deflected Indiana’s potential tying field goal in overtime to secure Washington’s 27-24 upset of the No. 8 Hoosiers. Azzopardi also blocked a 46-yard attempt in the third quarter, while Tyler Robles made a 46-yarder in overtime to give Washington the lead. The Huskies earned their second victory over a top-10 opponent under Jedd Fisch, joining their 2024 win over No. 10 Michigan.

Also read 3 Instant Takeaways As Indiana Football Falls To Washington In Overtime

Drew Azzopardi deflected Paddy McAteer's 37-yard field goal attempt in overtime as the kick missed wide left to give the Washington Huskies a 27-24 upset victory over the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers. Azzopardi also blocked a 46-yard try from Nico Radicic in the third quarter as Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti changed kickers for the rest of the game. Tyler Robles converted a 46-yard attempt on their overtime possession to give the Huskies the lead.

Neither team managed to gain a first down in overtime, settling for field goal tries. Azzoapardi's deflection clinched the win for the Huskies. It's Washington's second victory over a top ten opponent under head coach Jeff Fisch. The Huskies' last such win came against 10th-ranked Michigan on October 5, 2024.

Advertisement

Washington led only once in the game prior to overtime, striking early to take the lead on their opening possession behind the legs of quarterback Demond Williams. Williams scrambled away from pressure and danced through the Indiana defense for a 65-yard touchdown to quickly give Washington a 7-0 lead. It was a calamitous defensive effort by the Hoosiers as multiple players collided with each other, and Williams tip-toed the sideline to stay in play before breaking away.

Grant Wilson connected with Charlie Becker on a 74-yard touchdown on their first play from scrimmage, beating cornerback Dylan Robinson to tie the game at 7-7 less than two minutes into the contest. The Huskies were threatening to retake the lead when Williams was intercepted by Preston Zachman in the end zone on UW's next drive. Indiana couldn't convert the turnover into points immediately. Instead, a punt and Washington penalty pinned the Huskies back on their 1-yard line.

Indiana took advantage of the field position after a three-and-out and 26-yard punt from Hunter Green. The Hoosiers needed just 35 yards to reach the end zone as Wilson scored from five yards out on a quarterback keeper to give Indiana a 14-7 advantage.

Then it was Washington's time to answer. A 19-yard third-down conversion from Williams to Dezman Roebuck, combined with a roughing the passer penalty on Stephen Daley helped push the Huskies into Hoosiers' territory. Jayden Limar scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to knot the score at 14-14. The Huskies wasted another red zone trip as Tyler Robles hooked a 37-yard field goal try wide left five minutes into the second quarter.

Both teams would have failed fourth down attempts just across midfield that eventually took the game into halftime. Azzopardi blocked Radicic's 46-yard field goal try on Indiana's opening possession of the third quarter to keep the game tied. With the miss, Radicic had missed six of his last 12 kicks over the last five games for Indiana, leading to the change in kicker for Indiana. Cignetti also changed quarterbacks early in the third quarter.

Advertisement

Josh Hoover took over at quarterback for Wilson for the rst of the game. A pair of completions to Decker DeGraaf helped spark a Washington drive that was capped by a 28-yard Robles field goal to bring the game level for the third time, 17-17. A 27-yard completion from Hoover to Decker and a 35-yard strike from Hoover to Nick Marsh cut through the Washington defense to re-take the lead once again, 24-17.

Rylon Dillard-Allen broke up a deep ball from Wilson to Marsh that forced an Indiana punt and gave the Huskies a chance to tie yet again. An 11-yard third-down conversion to DeGraaf, and 27-yard connection with Chris Lawson sandwiched an 11-yard run from Limar as Washington drove into the Indiana red zone. Williams found DeGraaf open for a 20-yard touchdown pass that knotted the score at 24-24 with 3:34 left to play.

A Hoover keeper on a fourth-and-1 from the Hoosiers' own 34-yard line was a gutsy call from Cignetti that kept the Indiana offense on the field at the two-minute warning. However, Washington's defense held on the next set of drives as Hoover's third-down pass for Marsh fell incomplete to force a punt with 1:36 left. Dillard-Allen hit Marsh hard in the ribs as the ball deflected to the turf, leaving Marsh in significant discomfort.

The Huskies took over on their own 18-yard line with 1:29 left looking for the winning score. Washington picked up one first down before the drive stalled, with Mason James and Lawson unable to reel in tough catches on second and third downs to force a punt as the game went to overtime. Indiana pressured Williams on three downs, including a sack that forced Washington to settle for a 46-yard Robles field goal to take a 27-24 lead. MORE HUSKIES NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE