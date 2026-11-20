A reporting error by the Washington State Health Care Authority could cost the state $654 million, prompting KIRO host John Curley to ask who will be held accountable.

KIRO Newsradio host John Curley is asking whether anyone will lose their job after a reporting error by the Washington State Health Care Authority that could cost $654 million. Curley raised the question on air, placing the spotlight on the state agency and the officials responsible for its financial reporting. The error has turned a technical mistake into a public accountability issue for Washington residents.

The central figure in the story is the $654 million exposure tied to the error. Curley's pointed question focuses less on the arithmetic than on who answers for it. The available coverage does not name the individuals involved, nor does it describe a formal disciplinary process at the time of reporting.

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Washington State Health Care Authority Error Explained

The Washington State Health Care Authority made a reporting error that could cost the state $654 million. The mistake is the core issue driving the discussion on KIRO Newsradio. Reporting errors of this scale can affect how lawmakers and the public understand the true financial position of a state program.

The source material describes the error in broad terms only. It does not explain the exact accounting step that went wrong or how the figure was first identified. What is clear is that the agency's own reporting is at the center of the problem, and the cost estimate is tied directly to that reporting.

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John Curley Demands Accountability for Health Care Costs

John Curley is demanding that someone be held responsible for the error. He asked whether anyone will lose their job, making accountability the main point of his commentary. His position is that the mistake should carry consequences for the people who oversaw it.

Curley's argument rests on a simple principle: the money involved belongs to the public. In his words, as reported, 'It's not their money', a remark aimed at officials who manage funds they do not personally own. The comment frames the error as a failure of stewardship rather than a routine bookkeeping problem.

Other voices in the available reporting are limited. The Washington State Health Care Authority's response is not detailed in the source text, so the agency's explanation for the error and any corrective steps it plans to take remain unconfirmed.

Washington Taxpayers Face $654 Million Exposure

Washington taxpayers face a potential $654 million cost linked to the Washington State Health Care Authority error. Because state health programs are funded with public dollars, a reporting failure of this size can affect budget planning and the trust residents place in government figures. Every dollar of exposure carries a direct consequence for the people paying for those services.

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The story does not outline a timeline for corrections, audits, or personnel decisions. Readers should watch for an official statement from the Washington State Health Care Authority that confirms the final cost, identifies the responsible division, and explains what changes will prevent a similar error. Until such details are released, the question Curley raised on KIRO Newsradio remains the central unanswered issue.