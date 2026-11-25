Governor Bob Ferguson has announced a $10 million investment in his 2027-29 budget to redevelop Terminal 4 at the Port of Longview, which has been idle since 1989. The project aims to prepare the site for potential potash exports by Nutrien, with an economic study projecting the creation of approximately 650 jobs and $12 million in tax revenue.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson is proposing a $10 million investment to help redevelop a long-idle terminal at the Port of Longview and prepare it for potential potash exports.

Ferguson announced the proposal for his 2027-29 budget at the International Longshore & Warehouse Union Local 21 union hall on Tuesday. The money would help rebuild Terminal 4, which has been idle since 1989.

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“I’ve spent a lot of time in Longview, particularly during the immediate aftermath of the Nippon Dynawave disaster. I’m committed to this community and promoting a robust, diverse economy," Ferguson said.

"That’s why I’m proud to announce a strategic investment in the Port of Longview in my upcoming budget. Bringing Terminal 4 back online would be a major win for our state, the Port, and the community of Longview. I’m excited to make that happen. ” Nutrien, an international company, is interested in using the site as a potash export terminal.

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The company and the port entered into a site development agreement last week. The port must prepare the site before Nutrien can move forward, according to the announcement. An economic impact study estimates the project would create about 650 construction and ongoing jobs and generate $12 million in taxes, including $9.6 million in county and local taxes. The announcement did not specify the period covered by those estimates.

“This project is another example” of targeted investments that can create jobs and help attract private companies, the announcement said, despite challenges facing the state operating budget. Port Commissioner Jeff Wilson said the proposal could help the port create family wage jobs and revenue for the state and community.

“We’re building an economic future here with family wage jobs and revenue for the state and community,” Wilson said. Darin Norton, president of ILWU Local 21, said the project could bring employment for generations. Mike Bridges, president of the Kelso-Longview Building Trades Council, said developers value the area’s skilled trades workforce.

Bonnie Delaney, president of the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce, said Terminal 4 has been vacant for 37 years and the proposal brings the community closer to putting the property back to work. Union workers, including Sea-Tac Airport employees, and community members rallied Tuesday against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s involvement at the airport. An investigation is underway after Puyallup police shot a man during a reported mental health crisis call.

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