Gov. Bob Ferguson allocates $10 million for Terminal 4 redevelopment at the Port of Longview to support Nutrien's potential potash export facility.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson announced on Tuesday a strategic investment of $10 million in state funding to initiate the redevelopment of Terminal 4 at the Port of Longview. This substantial financial commitment aims to reactivate a critical maritime infrastructure site that has remained dormant for nearly forty years. The primary objective of this revitalization effort is to prepare the facility for potential operations by Nutrien, a major international fertilizer manufacturer.

Nutrien Partnership and Terminal Redevelopment Plan

The Port of Longview officially approved a site development and ground lease agreement with Nutrien on November 16. This agreement outlines the specific responsibilities of both parties to ensure the successful launch of a new potash export facility. The Port assumes the responsibility for extensive site preparation, which includes acquiring necessary property, remediating existing environmental contamination, and constructing a new industrial dock.

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Nutrien is tasked with developing the actual fertilizer terminal operations once the site is prepared. However, it is important to note that this agreement does not guarantee that construction will immediately proceed. The company must still make a final investment decision, and the entire project remains subject to rigorous development standards and additional funding requirements.

Historical Context and Economic Impact Projections

Terminal 4 has been inactive since 1989, when the former Continental Grain Terminal ceased its operations. Despite this long period of inactivity, the Port has pursued the redevelopment of this specific site for more than a decade. The renewed interest stems from the potential to integrate modern agricultural logistics into the regional economy, a sector that has seen significant growth in global demand.

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An economic impact study commissioned by the Port provides detailed projections regarding the benefits of this project. The study indicates that the construction phase alone is expected to create more than 650 jobs. These positions represent a significant opportunity for local workers and will require a diverse range of skills and labor types to complete the heavy industrial infrastructure upgrades.

Once the facility reaches full development, Terminal 4 could support an additional 315 jobs statewide. This workforce expansion is heavily concentrated in Cowlitz County, where 193 of these new roles are expected to be located. These figures compare favorably against existing Port operations, suggesting a substantial net gain in regional employment and economic activity.

Financial Benefits and Community Commitment

The financial implications of this redevelopment extend beyond job creation to substantial increases in public revenue. The study projects that annual tax and fee revenue will increase by approximately $12 million statewide. This influx of funds includes $9.6 million specifically benefiting Cowlitz County, providing local governments with additional resources for public services and infrastructure maintenance.

Governor Ferguson announced this proposed investment at the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 21 union hall in Longview. He emphasized his long-standing commitment to the community, particularly following the immediate aftermath of the Nippon Dynawave disaster. Ferguson stated that bringing Terminal 4 back online would be a major win for the state, the Port, and the local community.

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The project also serves as a marker of resilience and recovery for the region. In May, a chemical tank failure killed 11 workers and significantly disrupted operations at the facility. While some employees began returning to work in October, others continued receiving pay as recovery efforts continued. This timeline underscores the complex industrial history and the ongoing safety and operational challenges faced by the port.

Stakeholder Support and Future Outlook

Local leadership has expressed strong support for the governor's proposal, viewing it as a vital step toward economic stability. Seattle Mayor Wilson highlighted the importance of building an economic future based on family wage jobs and increased revenue for the state. He noted that the governor's proposal will help the region achieve these critical economic goals.

The collaboration between state officials, the Port, and private industry represents a coordinated effort to modernize Washington's export capabilities. By leveraging state funding to de-risk early development stages, the government aims to attract private capital and secure long-term industrial partnerships. This model of public-private cooperation is increasingly common in major infrastructure projects across the United States.

As the project moves forward, stakeholders will closely monitor Nutrien's final investment decision. The success of Terminal 4 will depend on global potash market conditions and the ability of the Port to deliver a compliant, ready-to-use site. The $10 million state investment serves as a catalyst, but the ultimate realization of the economic benefits hinges on the successful execution of the agreed-upon development plan.