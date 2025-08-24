Washington Governor Defends Sanctuary Policy, Braces for Potential Funding Loss

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson stands firm in support of the state's sanctuary policy, despite potential consequences like federal funding cuts and National Guard deployment.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson defended the state's sanctuary policy during an interview with NPR on Thursday. Ferguson emphasized that the focus of local law enforcement should be on local matters, not federal immigration enforcement. He stated that this stance was enshrined in a bipartisan law passed by the Washington state legislature in 2019.

The governor acknowledged the possibility of losing federal funding due to the policy, citing that federal funding makes up approximately 28% of the state's budget. He was asked about the potential consequences, including the deployment of the National Guard, and the withholding of federal funds. While expressing concern about these potential outcomes, Ferguson maintained that the state cannot compromise its values. He pointed out that the threat of federal funding withdrawal had become a recurring tactic on various issues, from education and public health to disaster relief. Ferguson reiterated his commitment to upholding the values of the people of Washington state, even in the face of potential financial repercussions





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sanctuary Policy Washington State Federal Funding Immigration Enforcement Governor Bob Ferguson

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wisconsin Sheriff Defends Sanctuary Policy After Illegal Alien Is Accused of Killing High School SweetheartsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Sheriff Defends Sanctuary Policy Despite Tragic Crash Involving Undocumented ImmigrantDane County, Wisconsin, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is facing criticism after defending the county's sanctuary policy following a fatal car crash that allegedly involved an undocumented immigrant. The crash killed two teenagers, Hallie Helgeson and Brady Heiling.

Read more »

Rochester defends sanctuary city status against federal lawsuitRochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — The fight between the trump administration and the city of Rochester continues following a controversial encounter between Rochester po

Read more »

Rochester defends sanctuary city status against federal lawsuitRochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — The fight between the trump administration and the city of Rochester continues following a controversial encounter between Rochester po

Read more »

U.S. AG Bondi threatens Washington over sanctuary policies, Gov. Ferguson fires backU.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi has issued a stern warning to Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, urging compliance with federal immigration enforcement effor

Read more »

U.S. AG Bondi threatens Washington over sanctuary policies, Gov. Ferguson fires backU.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi has issued a stern warning to Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, urging compliance with federal immigration enforcement effor

Read more »