Analysis of an exceptionally fast-intensifying bomb cyclone in Washington causing widespread tree damage, alongside updates on a legal challenge to a girls' sports initiative, a major ICE facility sale, and local crime investigations.

Bomb cyclones form every year around the globe, so the label alone doesn’t make one a once-in-a-lifetime event. This one, though, intensified exceptionally fast, even by bomb cyclone standards.

To qualify as a bomb cyclone, a storm’s central pressure must fall by about 24 millibars in 24 hours. Millibars measure air pressure, much like degrees measure temperature. That rapid strengthening helped fuel damaging winds. Gusts topped 70 mph in localized pockets, including 74 mph in Enumclaw.

Also read Leonid Meteor Shower Peaks Tuesday Night Amidst Western Washington Weather Forecast

Those winds brought down trees across the Eastside. While one of western Washington’s most destructive windstorms in six decades, the 2006 Hanukkah Eve and 1962 Columbus Day storms produced stronger peak gusts at some locations. The ACLU and its co-plaintiffs are asking a King County judge to block Washington’s voter-approved girls’ sports initiative before it takes effect on December 3.

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The GEO Group has sold the Northwest Processing Center in Tacoma to the federal government's Immigration and Customs Enforcement for $453 million, while retaining a contract to provide support services. The encampment sits in a wooded area between Martin Way and Pacific Avenue Southeast on Olympia’s east side, a few miles from the state Capitol. Questions about Gov.

Wes Moore’s military record have intensified in recent days, drawing criticism from beyond Maryland and prompting renewed scrutiny of how the governor has described his service. The Kent Police Department is investigating after a barrage of gunfire lit up a quiet Kent neighborhood over the weekend.